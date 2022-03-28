Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at Oscars

Warning: This article contains strong language

Best actor nominee Will Smith smacked presenter Chris Rock in the face with an open hand and shouted a vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife's appearance at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday.

Rock made a joke about the hairstyle of Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith that referenced the movie G.I. Jane in which actor Demi Moore shaved her head.

Smith, who won best actor for King Richard, walked on stage and slapped Rock in what at first appeared to be a scripted joke. But the mood turned somber moments later when Smith, back in his seat, shouted back, "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth."

Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" pic.twitter.com/1f1ytdbMRv — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) March 28, 2022

The actor went on to apologise to the Academy while accepting his award.

