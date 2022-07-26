6h ago

add bookmark

Adele announces rescheduled Vegas residency dates

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Adele has shared the dates for her rescheduled Las Vegas residency.
  • Earlier this year, the singer postponed Weekends With Adele a day before it was set to start, breaking down in a video to her fans.
  • The residency will now run from 18 November 2022 to 25 March 2023, with eight extra shows added to the already 24 scheduled dates.

Adele delighted fans Monday by detailing the dates for her rescheduled shows in Las Vegas, after postponing them earlier this year the day before she was due to start.

The residency entitled Weekends With Adele at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace will feature eight extra shows in addition to the 24 rescheduled dates, and is slated to run from 18 November 2022 through 25 March 2023.

"Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them," the Grammy Award-winning superstar said on her website.

"But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I'm more excited than ever!"

In a tearful video in January the artist had pushed back the sold-out show saying it wasn't ready, blaming "delivery delays and Covid".

"Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one," the 34-year-old said in her statement Monday.

"To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I've most been looking forward to and I'm going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you."

Last fall the British performer released her first record in six years - 30 - a cathartic, big-ballad album that lays bare the emotional torture of navigating divorce.

The album's first single Easy On Me reigned over the US and British singles charts for weeks, proving the enduring strength of Adele's prowess as a hitmaker with broad appeal.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
adelemusic
For subscribers
A deep dive into the life of a shark scientist

25 Jul

A deep dive into the life of a shark scientist
Brad Pitt says he's in the 'last leg' of his career

21 Jul

Brad Pitt says he's in the 'last leg' of his career
Lalela Mswane’s road to pageant victory

21 Jul

Lalela Mswane’s road to pageant victory
Stranger Things fan theories

18 Jul

Stranger Things fan theories
Read more here
Showmax
Silence is not enough in A Quiet Place Part II»

22 Jul

Silence is not enough in A Quiet Place Part II»
Angelina Jolie isn't holding back in Those Who Wish Me Dead»

22 Jul

Angelina Jolie isn't holding back in Those Who Wish Me Dead»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

22 Jul

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
5 SAFTA nominees to stream, from DAM to Tali's Baby Diary»

21 Jul

5 SAFTA nominees to stream, from DAM to Tali's Baby Diary»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo