Adele reveals the 'worst moment' of her career in candid interview

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Adele is opening up about what she's calling "the worst moment in [her] career".

In an interview with Elle, the singer speaks of her Vegas residency, which she pulled the plug on in a tearful video in January, one day before it was set to start.

"It was the worst moment in my career, by far," she says. "I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating."

Explaining why she postponed it, she adds: "There was just no soul in it. The stage setup wasn't right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment."

Reflecting on the aftermath, she says: "The first couple of months was really, really hard. I was embarrassed. But it actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don't think many people would have done what I did. I'm very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs."

The singer has since announced rescheduled dates for the show. Of what the audiences can expect from the residency, she says:

"I want to tell the story of the beginning of my career to now. I'm not gonna give too much about it, but the show grows. The show grows. It's all about the music, and it's really, really nostalgic. It's gonna be really beautiful… I haven't got any bullet points, obviously, when I talk. That's why my shows are so erratic. One time I gave, like, an hour speech about an aquarium!"

Adele's Vegas residency will now run from 18 November 2022 to 25 March 2023, with eight additional shows added to the already 24 scheduled dates. 


