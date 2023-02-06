All the winners at the 2023 Grammy Awards

The winners for the 65th Grammy Awards were announced in Los Angeles early on Monday (CAT). The ceremony was held at the Crypto.com Arena and was hosted by Trevor Noah.
Album of the Year
Harry Styles - Harry's House
Record of the Year
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Song of the year
Bonnie Raitt - Just like that
Best new artist
Samara Joy
Best pop solo performance
Adele - Easy on Me
Best rap album
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Best Dance/Electronic music album
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Best musica urbana album
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Best pop duo/group performance
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy
Best country album
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time
Best R&B song
Beyoncé – Cuff It
Best pop vocal album
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Best dance/electronic recording
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Best global music performance
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe
Best country solo performance
Willie Nelson - Live Forever
Best R&B performance
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
Best rap performance
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Best metal performance
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules
Best rock performance
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Best rock album
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Best alternative music album
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Best traditional R&B performance
Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa
Best progressive R&B album
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
Best R&B album
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
Best rap song
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Best comedy album
Dave Chappelle – The Closer
Best folk album
Madison Cunningham – Revealer
Best country song
Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
Best R&B Album
Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Best Music Film
Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
Best Music Video
Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Best Musical Theater Album
‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast - Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door
Best Americana Album
Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
Best American Roots Song
Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
Best Americana Performance
Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind
Best American Roots Performance
Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin’ Ground
Best Tropical Latin Album
Marc Anthony - Pa’lla Voy
Best Latin Jazz Album
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective - Fandango at the Wall in New York
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Snarky Puppy - Empire Central
Producer of the Year, Classical
Judith Sherman
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Puts: Contact
Best Classical Compendium
Kitt Wakeley - An Adoption Story
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Letters for the Future
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Attacca Quartet - Caroline Shaw: Evergreen
Best Choral Performance
The Crossing - Born
Best Opera Recording
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones
Best Orchestral Performance
New York Youth Symphony - Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman
Best Roots Gospel Album
Tennessee State University - The Urban Hymnal
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Maverick City Music - Breathe
Best Gospel Album
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Fear Is Not My Future
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny
Best Traditional Blues Album
Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board
Best Bluegrass Album
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl
Best Country Solo Performance
Willie Nelson - Live Forever
Best Historical Album
Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Album Notes
Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
The Grateful Dead - In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83
Best Recording Package
Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México - El Musical
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Rosalía - Motomami
Best Latin Pop Album
Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros
Best Global Music Album
Masa Takumi - Sakura
Best Reggae Album
Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling
Best Alternative Music Album
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Best Alternative Music Performance
Wet Leg - Chaise Longue
Best Rock Album
Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9
Best Rock Song
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Best Metal Performance
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules
Best Rock Performance
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Viola Davis - Finding Me
Best Children’s Music Album
Alphabet Rockers - The Movement
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Michael Bublé - Higher
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Samara Joy - Linger Awhile
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Mystic Mirror - White Sun
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Christine McVie - Songbird (Orchestral Version)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer - Scrapple From the Apple
Best Instrumental Composition
Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge
Best Immersive Audio Album
Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Best Remixed Recording
Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Stephanie Economou - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Germaine Franco - Encanto
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Various Artists - Encanto