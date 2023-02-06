1h ago

All the winners at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht
The winners for the 65th Grammy Awards were announced in Los Angeles early on Monday (CAT). The ceremony was held at the Crypto.com Arena and was hosted by Trevor Noah.

Album of the Year

Harry Styles - Harry's House

Record of the Year

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Song of the year

Bonnie Raitt - Just like that

Best new artist

Samara Joy

Best pop solo performance

Adele - Easy on Me

Best rap album

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Best Dance/Electronic music album

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Best musica urbana album

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Best pop duo/group performance

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy

Best country album

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

Best R&B song

Beyoncé – Cuff It

Best pop vocal album

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Best dance/electronic recording

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Best global music performance

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe

Best country solo performance

Willie Nelson - Live Forever

Best R&B performance

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

Best rap performance

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Best metal performance

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules

Best rock performance

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Best rock album

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Best alternative music album

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Best traditional R&B performance

Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa

Best progressive R&B album

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

Best R&B album

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Best rap song

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best comedy album

Dave Chappelle – The Closer

Best folk album

Madison Cunningham – Revealer

Best country song

Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Best R&B Album

Robert Glasper - Black Radio III               

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Best Music Film

Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Best Music Video

Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Best Musical Theater Album

‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast - Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door

Best Americana Album

Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Best American Roots Song

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

Best Americana Performance

Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind

Best American Roots Performance

Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin’ Ground

Best Tropical Latin Album

Marc Anthony - Pa’lla Voy

Best Latin Jazz Album

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective - Fandango at the Wall in New York

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Snarky Puppy - Empire Central

Producer of the Year, Classical

Judith Sherman

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Puts: Contact

Best Classical Compendium

Kitt Wakeley - An Adoption Story

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Letters for the Future

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Attacca Quartet - Caroline Shaw: Evergreen

Best Choral Performance

The Crossing - Born

Best Opera Recording

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones

Best Orchestral Performance

New York Youth Symphony - Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman

Best Roots Gospel Album

Tennessee State University - The Urban Hymnal

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Maverick City Music - Breathe

Best Gospel Album

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Fear Is Not My Future

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny

Best Traditional Blues Album

Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board

Best Bluegrass Album

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl

Best Country Solo Performance

Willie Nelson - Live Forever

Best Historical Album

Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Album Notes

Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

The Grateful Dead - In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83

Best Recording Package

Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México - El Musical

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Rosalía - Motomami

Best Latin Pop Album

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros

Best Global Music Album

Masa Takumi - Sakura

Best Reggae Album

Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling

Best Alternative Music Album

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Best Alternative Music Performance

Wet Leg - Chaise Longue

Best Rock Album

Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9

Best Rock Song

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Best Metal Performance

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules

Best Rock Performance

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Viola Davis - Finding Me

Best Children’s Music Album

Alphabet Rockers - The Movement

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Michael Bublé - Higher

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Samara Joy - Linger Awhile

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Mystic Mirror - White Sun

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Christine McVie - Songbird (Orchestral Version)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer - Scrapple From the Apple

Best Instrumental Composition

Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge

Best Immersive Audio Album

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Best Remixed Recording

Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Stephanie Economou - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Germaine Franco - Encanto

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Various Artists - Encanto

