Beyoncé breaks Grammy record for most wins ever

Beyoncé on Sunday broke the record for the most Grammy wins of any artist, when she scored her 32nd prize and fourth of the night to resounding applause.

"I'm trying not to be too emotional. And I'm trying to just receive this night," Queen Bey said during her history-making moment.

Beyoncé took home four of the nine awards she was nominated for on Sunday.

She clinched the title by winning the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for her smash Renaissance, thus surpassing the late classical conductor Georg Solti, who had 31 awards.

#Beyonce is now the most honored GRAMMY winner with 32 current GRAMMY wins.



She’s still up for 3 more tonight. #GRAMMYs — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 6, 2023

"I'm trying not to be too emotional. And I'm trying to just receive this night," Queen Bey said, wearing a shimmering, curve-hugging gown, with her hair in mermaid waves, as her peers stood to honour the 41-year-old in her history-making moment.



Beyoncé's Renaissance, her seventh solo studio album, is a pulsating, sweaty collection of club tracks aimed at liberating a world consumed by ennui. Its release over the summer landed the hitmaker at number one on Billboard's top songs list for the first time in well over a decade.

The award winner thanked her family, and paid special tribute to the queer community, who she credited with inventing the genre she celebrated in her historically layered record that pays homage to pioneers of funk, soul, rap, house and disco.

"I'd like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me. I'd like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching," she told the crowd at the gala in Los Angeles.

"I'd like to thank the queer community for your love, and for inventing this genre."

Beyoncé entered the day with the most chances at Grammy gold with nine nominations.

When it comes to the big three awards, she curiously remains something of an underdog having never won Album of the Year honours and although she has the most Record of the Year nods with eight, she's never won that prize either.



She only scored Song of the Year once, for 2008's Single Ladies.

On Sunday Beyoncé's record breaking night saw the Break My Soul hitmaker take home four of the nine awards she was nominated for.

Beyonce's 2023 Grammy Award wins: R&B Song of the Year Dance Recording of the Year

Traditional R&B Performance of the Year

Dance/Electronic Album of the Year

