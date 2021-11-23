Black Coffee bags 2022 Grammy nomination

The 2022 annual Grammy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday.

South African DJ Black Coffee, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, has been nominated in the category Best Dance/Electronic Album for his album Subconsciously, which was released earlier this year.

He is nominated alongside Illenium, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Sylvan Esso and Ten City.

Winners will be announced during the live ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on 31 January.



"Black Coffee" started trending on Twitter just minutes following the announcement, with famous friends and fans sharing their excitement about the nomination.

"That Grammy is coming home," tweeted Lulo Café.

That Grammy is coming home! @RealBlackCoffee ??? — SIKHULULO (@LuloCafe) November 23, 2021

