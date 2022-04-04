Black Coffee wins first Grammy

Black Coffee has won his first-ever Grammy award.

The South African DJ and producer won in the category Best Dance/Electronic Album for Subconsciously.

Accepting the award alongside him on stage was his eldest son, Esona.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images via AFP

"I want to thank God for the gift of music and being able to share it with the world and heal souls and help people go through whatever they're going through in life," he said during his acceptance speech.

He also thanked his team, everyone who worked on the album, and his fans.

"I want to thank my fans all over the world and people who follow what I do, thank you so much for believing in me. I want to thank my family and my children."

Turning to his son, he said, "this is my first one [win] tonight. I have five more [children] at home. I am coming back with them."

In a post win interview Black Coffee gave a special shout out to "the African kids who are watching who come from where I come from who think they don't have a chance."



"I wanted to just say to them it's possible; the award is not just for me; it's just to show them," he said.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

READ MORE | All the winners at the 2022 Grammy Awards