Cassper Nyovest's plans for 2023: 'I want to drop my first collab album'

Award-winning rapper, businessman and celebrity boxer Cassper Nyovest is not only ready to get back to making new music but is also planning to release a new album next year.

The Gusheshe hitmaker shared the news on social media and said he would collaborate with young producers on the upcoming project.

"Wanna get back to making music; my businesses take so much of my time," he wrote on social media. "Gonna be collaborating with a lot of young producers."

Cassper Nyovest added that one producer had already approached him to make a whole album together, adding he was excited about it.

"I also wanna drop my 1st collab album in 2023. Who should I do it with?" the rapper asked his more than four million Twitter followers.

Last month, before staging his sixth Fill Up concert in his hometown of the North West, the rapper released his latest single, Bana Ba Stout. Per a statement, the song celebrates South African women, which the rapper believes are the most beautiful in the world.



