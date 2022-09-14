CONFIRMED: Justin Bieber's SA shows cancelled

Big Concerts has confirmed that "Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour South African dates have been cancelled."

The confirmation comes after the singer announced that he would be taking a break from the tour for a second time to take care of his health.

All fans that purchased tickets from Ticketmaster will receive a full refund and will be contacted by Ticketmaster directly. Fans do not need to take any action. Please keep an eye on your inbox for further information. We wish Justin a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in South Africa in the future. -- Big Concerts announces arrangements for Justin Bieber's concert cancellations

In June, Bieber pushed back the North American leg of his Justice world tour due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a complication of shingles. The 28-year-old megastar revealed that the syndrome had caused him partial facial paralysis.



