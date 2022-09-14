CONFIRMED: Justin Bieber's SA shows cancelled

Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Big Concerts has confirmed that "Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour South African dates have been cancelled."
The confirmation comes after the singer announced that he would be taking a break from the tour for a second time to take care of his health.
READ MORE | Justin Bieber scraps world tour over health issues
All fans that purchased tickets from Ticketmaster will receive a full refund and will be contacted by Ticketmaster directly. Fans do not need to take any action. Please keep an eye on your inbox for further information. We wish Justin a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in South Africa in the future.
-- Big Concerts announces arrangements for Justin Bieber's concert cancellations
In June, Bieber pushed back the North American leg of his Justice world tour due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a complication of shingles. The 28-year-old megastar revealed that the syndrome had caused him partial facial paralysis.
