DJ Tira shares video of him performing at large maskless party during lockdown

DJ Tira, real name Mthokozisi Khathi, is facing massive online backlash and possible legal woes after publishing a video on Twitter from a restaurant and bar where he performed on Saturday night, 31 July.



The 44-year-old shared a clip on his official social media accounts with the caption: "A big thank you to everyone that showed up at Cosmopolitan Lounge last nite! Another banger from #RockstarForever feat Nicole Elocin and Darksilver - #SceluMoya [sic]"

The video showed a large crowd dancing and shouting as DJ Tira performs on stage at The Cosmopolitan Lounge in Maboneng. The venue, which calls itself the home to luxury lifestyle brands, also shared photos of the same event on its official Instagram page on Sunday.

The video and all photos from the event have since been removed from all DJ Tira and The Cosmopolitan Lounge's social media accounts.

Screenshots taken by News24 of the social media posts before they were removed:

Under current lockdown regulations social gatherings are limited to only 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors with strict social distancing protocols and mask wearing mandatory.

In the video that DJ Tira shared it's clear that none of the current lockdown protocols were followed. This could result in DJ Tira, the organisers of the event, the venue, and attendees facing possible legal action. Non-compliance of the regulations can result in a fine, imprisonment, or both.

Social media users called the DJ's actions "irresponsible" and noted that even if everyone at the event were vaccinated they could still contract or spread the Covid-19 virus. The current Delta variant is thought to be behind the current spike in cases around the world, even affecting those who are fully vaccinated.

Currently in South Africa only those aged 35 years and older are eligible for vaccination, and if they got the Pfizer vaccine they would need two shots six weeks apart. So far an estimated 72 191 people have died of Covid-19 in South Africa since the pandemic started. The country is currently slowly moving out of its third wave that saw a massive spike in cases, especially in Gauteng.

News24 reached out to both DJ Tira and The Cosmopolitan Lounge for comment and will update this article once feedback is received. DJ Tira did however respond on Twitter to those criticising his actions, saying "get a vaccine".