2h ago

add bookmark

Elton John bids farewell to America with 'emotional' final show in LA

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Elton John
Elton John
Photo: David Crane/Getty Images)
  • Elton John signed off the final US concert of his farewell tour Sunday with a typically flamboyant show in Los Angeles.
  • John took to the stage of the Dodger Stadium for what he said was a "very special, very emotional" concert live-streamed on Disney+.
  • "Be kind to each other, OK? And farewell!" he said before delivering his final performance of the night, his anthemic hit Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Clad in a sequined bathrobe, Elton John signed off the final US concert of his farewell tour Sunday with a typically flamboyant show in Los Angeles, the city that helped launch him to global fame half a century ago.

John took to the stage of the Dodger Stadium - the baseball arena that played host to two of his most celebrated, career-defining shows in 1975 - for what he said was a "very special, very emotional" concert live-streamed on Disney+.

"As you know I am stopping touring and this will be my last concert in America and Canada," he announced before bringing on stage his husband David Furnish and their two sons, with whom he plans to spend more time.

The 75-year-old British musician has had a long, deeply reciprocated love affair with Los Angeles.

As portrayed in the hit 2019 biopic film Rocketman, John's nascent career was given a stratospheric boost by his debut US show at the Troubadour nightclub in West Hollywood in 1970.

"You know what? I became successful first in America," John said on Sunday.

"You bought the singles and the albums and the 8-tracks, the cassettes, the CDs. And more importantly you bought the tickets to the shows."

Over the first half of the 1970s, John released countless hit songs, dominating the pop charts with tracks such as Your Song and Tiny Dancer, and honed his extravagant on-stage persona.

That era culminated in two fabled nights in 1975 at Dodger Stadium, where he performed to a packed audience in a bespoke, sequined version of the baseball team's uniform.

In a nod to the past, John re-emerged on stage Sunday for the concert's encore dressed in a Dodgers-themed bathrobe and pearl-lined baseball cap.

"Be kind to each other, OK? And farewell!" he concluded, before launching into his anthemic Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

The career-spanning set, featuring hits from Crocodile Rock to Candle In The Wind, drew raucous cheers and singalongs from about 55 000 fans, many dressed in feather boas, sunglasses and - of course - sequins inspired by the singer.

Some held signs letting the singer know they had attended dozens or even hundreds of his concerts.

"It makes me so happy to see you when you wear the most fantastic costumes and you've been to so many shows," said John.

'Long journey'

The Disney+ platform, which has recently moved into live-streamed events, is making a documentary about John, culminating in his current Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Already the third-highest-grossing in history, at over $660 million according to Billboard, the tour still has about 60 dates across Australia, New Zealand and Europe ahead.

It began in 2018 but was postponed several times due to the pandemic and a hip injury suffered by John.

He has not ruled out further solo shows when the tour ends in 2023.

On Sunday, John was joined on stage by Dua Lipa, to perform their recent hit duet Cold Heart, and Kiki Dee for their 1976 classic Don't Go Breaking My Heart.

He also brought out singer Brandi Carlile and Bernie Taupin, his long-time musical collaborator.

"This is a very special night for me, a very emotional night for me," said John.

"It's been a long journey."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
elton johnmusic
For subscribers
SA director Oliver Hermanus on making it big in Hollywood

14 Nov

SA director Oliver Hermanus on making it big in Hollywood
Orville Peck: A cowboy from South Africa

08 Nov

Orville Peck: A cowboy from South Africa
8 times celebrities broke protocol when meeting the royals

04 Nov

8 times celebrities broke protocol when meeting the royals
In conversation with Ruben Östlund

03 Nov

In conversation with Ruben Östlund
Read more here
Showmax
Stream all three episodes of The Wife S3»

15 Nov

Stream all three episodes of The Wife S3»
Binge all episodes of Uthando Lodumo S2»

15 Nov

Binge all episodes of Uthando Lodumo S2»
Top football action from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»

15 Nov

Top football action from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»
Qhawe and his love are back in The Wife S3»

11 Nov

Qhawe and his love are back in The Wife S3»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (3.0.22322.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo