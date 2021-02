French electronic music stars Daft Punk have split up, their publicist Kathryn Frazier confirmed on Monday.

The legendary dance duo have called it quits 28 years after forming in Paris, Pitchfork reported.

No reason for the breakup was given.

The duo released a video titled Epilogue in which one of the robot duo is blown up in the desert, followed by a cutaway reading 1993-2021.

