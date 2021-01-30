30 Jan

add bookmark

Grammy-nominated Scottish pop producer Sophie, 34, dies

SOPHIE performs at Mojave Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.
SOPHIE performs at Mojave Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images North America/
  • Scottish electronic pop producer Sophie has died at the age of 34.
  • The artist's record label said in a statement that she died in a "terrible accident".
  • The Glasgow-born producer was nominated for a Grammy in 2019 and worked with Madonna and Charli XCX.

Scottish electronic pop producer Sophie has died at the age of 34 in a "terrible accident", the artist's record label said in a statement on Saturday.

The Glasgow-born producer was nominated for a Grammy for her debut studio album in 2019 and collaborated with Madonna and the British singer Charli XCX.

"Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident," the statement from UK music label Transgressive read.

"True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell.

"She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time," the statement on Twitter added.

The producer, also known as Sophie Xeon, released her debut single, Nothing More to Say in 2013.

Her debut Album Oil of Every Pearly's Un-Insides, released in 2018, was met with widespread critical success and nominated for a Grammy for best dance/electronic album.

The transgender artist spoke about gender identity in a 2018 interview with the US magazine Paper.

"For me, transness is taking control to bring your body more in line with your soul and spirit so the two aren't fighting against each other and struggling to survive," she said.

Sophie co-wrote Madonna's 2015 single Bitch I'm Madonna and worked with Charli XCX on the EP Vroom Vroom and the single After The Afterparty.

The French singer and songwriter Christine and the Queens paid tribute to the Sophie on Twitter calling her a "visionary".

"She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman," the singer said.

"I can't believe she is gone. We need to honour and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Coachella musical festival cancelled for 2021
'Her music will live on for generations to come' - RiSA mourns the death of Sibongile Khumalo
Read more on:
sophiemusiccelebrity deaths
For subscribers
forsubscribers
The Great Escapists

29 Jan

The Great Escapists
forsubscribers
Get to know the cast of Bling Empire

28 Jan

Get to know the cast of Bling Empire
forsubscribers
The 5 best shows to stream right now

28 Jan

The 5 best shows to stream right now
forsubscribers
'Lots of drama' in season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé

27 Jan

'Lots of drama' in season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé
Read more here
Showmax
Stream The Real Housewives of Durban now»

29 Jan

Stream The Real Housewives of Durban now»
Rue and friends return in Euphoria's 2nd special episode»

26 Jan

Rue and friends return in Euphoria's 2nd special episode»
Politics is a dirty game in The Comey Rule»

29 Jan

Politics is a dirty game in The Comey Rule»
Viral fame is a dangerous game in Infamous»

26 Jan

Viral fame is a dangerous game in Infamous»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo