John Legend invites local musician Mthandazo Gatya onto stage after viral clip

John Legend and Mthandazo Gatya make the perfect collab duo.
The US hitmaker invited the local musician onstage after Gatya shared a clip of himself singing Legend's song Nervous in Zulu went viral.
Sharing a video of the stage moment, media personality Anele Mdoda said, "It happened guys !!! You did this for him!!!! Well done Southaaaa [sic]."
SEE THE TWEET HERE:
It happened guys !!! You did this for him !!!! Well done Southaaaa pic.twitter.com/Pra9MIRDva— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) September 24, 2022
South African DJ and Grammy Award-winner Black Coffee also praised the collab on Twitter.
SEE THE TWEET HERE:
God Bless you Sir @johnlegend …..@MthandazoGatya ????????????????????— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) September 24, 2022
The stage performance comes after Legend gave Gatya his stamp of approval earlier this week by retweeting the viral video.
In a recent interview with News24, the EGOT title-holder praised his South African fans and revealed that he plans a tour to the country to promote his latest self-titled album.
READ NEXT | John Legend says SA fans are 'the best', talks his new double album and Las Vegas residency