John Legend invites local musician Mthandazo Gatya onto stage after viral clip

John Legend and Mthandazo Gatya make the perfect collab duo.

The US hitmaker invited the local musician onstage after Gatya shared a clip of himself singing Legend's song Nervous in Zulu went viral.

Sharing a video of the stage moment, media personality Anele Mdoda said, "It happened guys !!! You did this for him!!!! Well done Southaaaa [sic]."

It happened guys !!! You did this for him !!!! Well done Southaaaa pic.twitter.com/Pra9MIRDva — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) September 24, 2022

South African DJ and Grammy Award-winner Black Coffee also praised the collab on Twitter.



The stage performance comes after Legend gave Gatya his stamp of approval earlier this week by retweeting the viral video.



In a recent interview with News24, the EGOT title-holder praised his South African fans and revealed that he plans a tour to the country to promote his latest self-titled album.

