John Legend invites local musician Mthandazo Gatya onto stage after viral clip

Bronwyn McKay
Photo: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

John Legend and Mthandazo Gatya make the perfect collab duo.

The US hitmaker invited the local musician onstage after Gatya shared a clip of himself singing Legend's song Nervous in Zulu went viral.

Sharing a video of the stage moment, media personality Anele Mdoda said, "It happened guys !!! You did this for him!!!! Well done Southaaaa [sic]."

South African DJ and Grammy Award-winner Black Coffee also praised the collab on Twitter.

The stage performance comes after Legend gave Gatya his stamp of approval earlier this week by retweeting the viral video.

In a recent interview with News24, the EGOT title-holder praised his South African fans and revealed that he plans a tour to the country to promote his latest self-titled album.

