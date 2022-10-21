Refunds for Justin Bieber's SA concerts to be processed in '5 - 10 business days'

Ticketmaster has apologised for the delay of refunds for Justin Bieber's concerts due to an "unexpected glitch".

The glitch has been resolved, and the remaining refunds are expected to be processed in five to 10 business days.

In September Bieber announced he was taking a second break from the Justice World tour to focus on his health.

On Thursday, the ticketing company took to social media to apologise to ticket holders for the delay in processing refunds.

The glitch, Big Concerts said, was caused by customer payment data being deleted automatically by the payment processor six months after the date of purchase.





Encrypted tokens with customer payment data are automatically deleted by the payment processor 6 months after the date of purchase and could not be retried, meaning that immediate refunds to certain customers were not possible through the ticketing system. The customers' payment data had to be reconstructed and then injected into the customer's credit card through a manual process that is very time-consuming with several checks and balances. For security reasons, it could only be undertaken by a specialist banking team, and several technical complexities arose along the way that delayed the process.



Thus far, ticket refunds in Johannesburg have been fully processed, with "about 40%" remaining in Cape Town. The live event promoter said it appreciated the people's patience and assured them it would honour their promise of full refunds "as soon as possible".



Last month, News24 reported that Bieber's Justice World tour dates in the country were cancelled. This was after the singer announced he was taking a break from the tour for a second time to take care of his health.







