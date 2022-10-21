1h ago

add bookmark

Refunds for Justin Bieber's SA concerts to be processed in '5 - 10 business days'

accreditation
Keitumetse Maako
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Justin Bieber has incurred the wrath of famed Italian car manufacturer, Ferrari. (PHOTO: Getty Images)
Justin Bieber has incurred the wrath of famed Italian car manufacturer, Ferrari. (PHOTO: Getty Images)
  • Ticketmaster has apologised for the delay of refunds for Justin Bieber's concerts due to an "unexpected glitch". 
  • The glitch has been resolved, and the remaining refunds are expected to be processed in five to 10 business days. 
  • In September Bieber announced he was taking a second break from the Justice World tour to focus on his health. 

Ticket refunds for the Justin Bieber concert, which were delayed by an "unexpected glitch", will be processed within the next five – 10 business days, ticketing company Ticketmaster South Africa said. 

On Thursday, the ticketing company took to social media to apologise to ticket holders for the delay in processing refunds. 

The glitch, Big Concerts said, was caused by customer payment data being deleted automatically by the payment processor six months after the date of purchase. 

Encrypted tokens with customer payment data are automatically deleted by the payment processor 6 months after the date of purchase and could not be retried, meaning that immediate refunds to certain customers were not possible through the ticketing system. The customers' payment data had to be reconstructed and then injected into the customer's credit card through a manual process that is very time-consuming with several checks and balances. For security reasons, it could only be undertaken by a specialist banking team, and several technical complexities arose along the way that delayed the process.


Thus far, ticket refunds in Johannesburg have been fully processed, with "about 40%" remaining in Cape Town. The live event promoter said it appreciated the people's patience and assured them it would honour their promise of full refunds "as soon as possible". 

Last month, News24 reported that Bieber's Justice World tour dates in the country were cancelled. This was after the singer announced he was taking a break from the tour for a second time to take care of his health.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
justin biebermusic
For subscribers
Nine celebrities and their historical doppelgängers

19 Oct

Nine celebrities and their historical doppelgängers
Connie Chiume reflects on 45 years in entertainment

18 Oct

Connie Chiume reflects on 45 years in entertainment
The Beauty Queen of Leenane cast bares all

13 Oct

The Beauty Queen of Leenane cast bares all
Patrick Aryee tells us all about his love for nature

12 Oct

Patrick Aryee tells us all about his love for nature
Read more here
Showmax
Binge all of Steinheist and untangle the biggest corporate scandal in SA history»

11 Oct

Binge all of Steinheist and untangle the biggest corporate scandal in SA history»
Richard Lukunku on playing the regal Senator Jabari in Blood Psalms»

11 Oct

Richard Lukunku on playing the regal Senator Jabari in Blood Psalms»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

11 Oct

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Everything you need to know about Blood Psalms»

07 Oct

Everything you need to know about Blood Psalms»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo