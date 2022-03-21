Kanye West banned from performing at the Grammys

Kanye 'Ye' West has been banned from performing at this year’s Grammys.

A rep for Ye confirmed to E! News that the rapper received the call before the weekend that he had "unfortunately" been removed from the line-up of performers at this year's ceremony.

In response to West's ban, Noah took to Twitter to weigh in on the controversy.

"I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye," the South African wrote.

Ye was briefly suspended from Instagram earlier this week for using a racial slur against Noah in a post regarding comments made on The Daily Show about West's behaviour towards ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Before the post was removed, Noah responded in the comments section. He wrote: "You're an indelible part of my life, Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don't care if you support Trump, and I don't care if you roast Pete. I do, however, care when I see you on a path that's dangerously close to peril and pain."

West is nominated for five Grammys at the 2022 ceremony, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for Donda.