Kanye West pulls out of second headlining music festival performance

Kanye West will no longer perform at the Rolling Loud Miami 2022 music festival on Friday, 22 July.



Festival organisers announced on Sunday that the rapper would no longer be headlining the opening night on Friday, 22 July. Kid Cudi will be taking his place.

"Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022," Rolling Loud tweeted, alongside a new poster with Kid Cudi's name in Friday's headlining spot.

Cudi also shared the poster, writing: "Rager boy incoming."

Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022. Please welcome @KiDCuDi! pic.twitter.com/HpPfKyf2LU — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 17, 2022

Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler elaborated on the cancellation in a statement to Billboard.



"We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show, and though we don't take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami, and we can't wait to see what he has in store."

This is the second festival Ye has withdrawn from this year. He also pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella in April. The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia replaced the hip-hop icon.

