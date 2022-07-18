3h ago

add bookmark

Kanye West pulls out of second headlining music festival performance

accreditation
Compiled by Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kanye West. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kanye West. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Kanye West will no longer perform at the Rolling Loud Miami 2022 music festival on Friday, 22 July.

Festival organisers announced on Sunday that the rapper would no longer be headlining the opening night on Friday, 22 July. Kid Cudi will be taking his place.

"Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022," Rolling Loud tweeted, alongside a new poster with Kid Cudi's name in Friday's headlining spot. 

Cudi also shared the poster, writing: "Rager boy incoming."

Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler elaborated on the cancellation in a statement to Billboard.

"We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show, and though we don't take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami, and we can't wait to see what he has in store."

This is the second festival Ye has withdrawn from this year. He also pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella in April. The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia replaced the hip-hop icon.

ALSO READ | The cute, the hot and the freaky: Here is the best of Coachella 2022


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kid cudikanye westmusic
For subscribers
Stranger Things fan theories

2h ago

Stranger Things fan theories
Idols SA is back for season 18!

15 Jul

Idols SA is back for season 18!
From city slicker to plaasjapie

14 Jul

From city slicker to plaasjapie
SA singer Elaine makes waves across the globe

13 Jul

SA singer Elaine makes waves across the globe
Read more here
Showmax
Barry S3 is Rotten Tomatoes' top series of 2022 so far»

15 Jul

Barry S3 is Rotten Tomatoes' top series of 2022 so far»
Everything there is to know about Life With Kelly Khumalo S3»

15 Jul

Everything there is to know about Life With Kelly Khumalo S3»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

08 Jul

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Binge all of Living the Dream with Somizi S5»

08 Jul

Binge all of Living the Dream with Somizi S5»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo