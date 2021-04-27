1h ago

Kanye West raises $1 million for DMX's family

Compiled by Graye Morkel
Rapper Kanye West has raised $1 million (R14 309 800) for DMX's family. 

DMX died on Friday, 9 April, at the age of 50. The rapper - who reigned over the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits including X Gon' Give It To Ya and Party Up - was among hip-hop's most endearing stars.

Following his death Kanye's brand Yeezy commissioned a custom a custom DMX shirt from Balenciaga, which went up for sale on Saturday.

According to sources, the shirt, which retailed for $200, sold out in 24 hours and raised more than $1 million. 

Kanye also contributed to the stage setup for the late rapper's memorial service at the Barclays Centre on Saturday. A private funeral service was held on Sunday.

Streams of DMX's music skyrocketed after the rapper's death, going up by 928% in the United States, according to information from MRC Data, Billboard reports.

