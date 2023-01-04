KwaZulu-Natal government denies paying R50 million for Mampintsha's funeral

The Kwazulu Natal Provincial government has denied claims that it paid R50 million for the funeral of Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo.

Mampintsha of the hit group Big Nuz died on Saturday, 24 December, after suffering a stroke the week before. The musician was rushed to hospital in Durban following a stage performance with the group, Afrotainment announced in a statement at the time.

READ MORE | South African musician Mampintsha, 40, has died

On Thursday, a memorial service was held at Bishop Vusi Dube's eThekwini Community Church in the Durban CBD, followed by the funeral service at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on Friday.

Last week TimesLive reported that the KZN provincial government would support the family and pay half of the funeral costs.

On Wednesday, the provincial government released a statement on Twitter in response to 'false rumours being spread on social media regarding its support to the dignified send-off' of Mampintsha.

According to the statement, the family received R320 000: R170 000 from the premier's office, R50 000 from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and R100 000 from the Ethekwini Metro.

"The falsehood being peddled about R50 million is nothing more than a figment of imagination by those who are morally corrupt and spiritually bankrupt. We further wish to appeal to the public to circumspect and not abuse the power of social media by spreading false information," reads the statement.

SEE THE FULL STATEMENT HERE:

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government regrettable is forced to respond to the false rumours being spread on the social media regarding its support to the dignified send-off of our Kwaito and Gqom Star Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo. #Mampintsha pic.twitter.com/lkYf4tyGbd — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) January 4, 2023



