3h ago

add bookmark

LISTEN | 3 'Somebody stole my iPad' remixes you didn't know you needed until now

accreditation
Graye Morkel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Holly Rey
Holly Rey
Photo: Gallo Images

First, it was "Jessica, we're live", and now the internet can't stop talking about "Somebody stole my iPad."

On Tuesday, the president found himself trending on Twitter after "misplacing" his iPad before a media briefing on Cape Town. 

Moments before his address, the president, who often refers to his iPad when delivering a speech, was unable to locate his device and at the podium said: "I'm waiting for my iPad. Somebody stole my iPad. Somebody decided that they want to dispossess me of my iPad, so I want that." 

"I had my iPad... Do you know where they took my iPad to?" he went on to say. 

Clearing up confusion about the incident, The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa later tweeted: "Thank you, South Africa. There was no question of the iPad being missing or stolen. The President was making a light-hearted point while waiting for the iPad to be brought to him - which it was before he began his remarks to media."

Without missing a beat, beatsbyhand, The Kiffness and Max Hurrell have turned President Cyril Ramaphosa's viral "stolen" iPad moment into a catchy song - and it's just in time for the weekend! 

LISTEN HERE

1.  BEATSBYHAND 

2. THE KIFFNESS

3. MAX HURRELL

Correction: This article previously stated that Holly Rey produced the first song on the list.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
holly reythe kiffnesskuilsriverlocal celebrities
For subscribers
Genius, artist, performer - Aretha Franklin

7h ago

Genius, artist, performer - Aretha Franklin
Would you prefer a flexible DStv package?

24 Jun

Would you prefer a flexible DStv package?
Betty is bold, brilliant, and a must-watch

24 Jun

Betty is bold, brilliant, and a must-watch
Survivor SA design secrets

22 Jun

Survivor SA design secrets
Read more here
Showmax
The creepiest anthology of all: Into The Dark S2»

7h ago

The creepiest anthology of all: Into The Dark S2»
Stream all Euro matches live on Showmax Pro»

7h ago

Stream all Euro matches live on Showmax Pro»
Subscribe to Showmax from R39 per month»

7h ago

Subscribe to Showmax from R39 per month»
Binge all episodes of The Handmaid's Tale S4»

18 Jun

Binge all episodes of The Handmaid's Tale S4»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo