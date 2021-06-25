LISTEN | 3 'Somebody stole my iPad' remixes you didn't know you needed until now

First, it was "Jessica, we're live", and now the internet can't stop talking about "Somebody stole my iPad."



On Tuesday, the president found himself trending on Twitter after "misplacing" his iPad before a media briefing on Cape Town.

Moments before his address, the president, who often refers to his iPad when delivering a speech, was unable to locate his device and at the podium said: "I'm waiting for my iPad. Somebody stole my iPad. Somebody decided that they want to dispossess me of my iPad, so I want that."

"I had my iPad... Do you know where they took my iPad to?" he went on to say.

Clearing up confusion about the incident, The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa later tweeted: "Thank you, South Africa. There was no question of the iPad being missing or stolen. The President was making a light-hearted point while waiting for the iPad to be brought to him - which it was before he began his remarks to media."

Thank you, South Africa. There was no question of the iPad being missing or stolen. The President was making a light-hearted point while waiting for the iPad to be brought to him - which it was before he began his remarks to media. — Presidency | South Africa ???? (@PresidencyZA) June 22, 2021

Without missing a beat, beatsbyhand, The Kiffness and Max Hurrell have turned President Cyril Ramaphosa's viral "stolen" iPad moment into a catchy song - and it's just in time for the weekend!

LISTEN HERE:

1. BEATSBYHAND

I decided to join my friends in attempting this one ??



Mr. C. Ramaphosa - My iPad (beatsbyhand Remix) pic.twitter.com/YLl71p74J5 — Beatsbyhand (@beatsbyhand) June 24, 2021

2. THE KIFFNESS

3. MAX HURRELL

For the people ???? pic.twitter.com/FCYYCzaKHU — Max Hurrell (@MaxHurrellSA) June 23, 2021

Correction: This article previously stated that Holly Rey produced the first song on the list.