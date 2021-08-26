Osama - the unreleased Zakes Bantwini song that has SA going wild

South African's are going crazy for Zakes Bantwini's new track, Osama, and it has not even been officially released yet.

The track, which many are dubbing their song of the summer, was played by Zakes one of DJ Shimza's Kunye events.

In a short video shared on Twitter, Zakes answered some burning questions about the song.

Zakes Bantwini's Osama has not even been officially released yet, and it's already being dubbed the song of the summer.

But how did the local star get to this point? And, more importantly, when will Osama be available?

It started when Zakes played a set at one of DJ Shimza's Kunye events. As part of his playlist, Zakes shared his upcoming track Osama. It wouldn't be long before the star would start trending on Twitter, with fans going crazy over the house song.

"So the song is Osama, which is Zakes Bantwini and Kasango," the muso explained in the clip, adding that the track will officially be available on 17 September.

As for the song's instant success, Zakes said he did not expect it to blow up that quickly, which is why the release date was set that far away.

"I did not think that people were going to just... you know... it was going to catch fire immediately. I thought it was going to grow; something that has to grow with people until such time that people wanted to hear it, and it surprised us."

Zakes ended the video by saying that the response to the song has been "amazing" and thanking fans for their support.

17 September 2021 #osama WORLDWIDE release ??, Thank you all for the support, let's rock ... pic.twitter.com/UcqmQPB82L — Zakes Bantwini (@ZakesBantwiniSA) August 20, 2021

Even though the song is not officially available, fans continue to sing its praises.

See some tweets below:

@ZakesBantwiniSA can we please have Osama ko iTunes we wanna buy it please. — DannyBoi1nda (@DanielDbereng) August 26, 2021

This song is on another level, it elevates my spirit ??????this will be the greatest song ever, a song for the centuries ?? — Patek Filipe (@Patek_filipe) August 26, 2021

Osama by Zakes Bantwini and Kasango is my 2021 song. — punchununu (@AnchenNehemia) August 26, 2021

That Osama track by @ZakesBantwiniSA is going to be song of the year and it hasn't even been released yet. He did the most thereby ?????? — Phiwo's Husband (@Batebang) August 26, 2021



