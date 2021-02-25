SA rapper Nasty C to perform on The Ellen Show

SA rapper Nasty C has revealed that he will be appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, 26 February.

The star made the announcement via social media on Thursday, sharing a poster from the show.

"Yea we goin up tomorrow!!! Let the whole world know!! @theellenshow thank you for the put on," Nasty C tweeted.

Yea we goin up tomorrow!!! Let the whole world know!! @theellenshow thank you for the put on ???????? pic.twitter.com/pSQEoW04M9 — IVYSON (@Nasty_CSA) February 25, 2021

According to the Ellen Tube website, Nasty C and Ari Lennox will perform their track Black and White from the Coming 2 America soundtrack.

Tiffany Haddish will be the guest host for the episode and will interview actor Taye Diggs and 9-year-old geography expert, Nate Setlzer.