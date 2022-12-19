Singing policeman Thapelo Molomo over the moon about return to work

Singing policeman Thapelo Molomo is over the moon to be back at work after claiming victory in season 18 of Idols SA.

The warrant officer, a registered counsellor in the police's employee health and wellness department at the Brits police station, returned to work on 5 December after taking leave to focus on the singing competition. Last month, he was crowned victorious during the show's finale at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria.

"I'm feeling so happy to be back even though I haven't really rested," he said.

"My colleagues really welcomed me with so much joy, excitement and disbelief that I actually came back to work. They were so happy, and some said their children wanted to see me."

In a previous interview with News24, Molomo said he had no intentions of leaving his job. He said he would "multitask" as he was "passionate about both".



"I'm honestly taking things as they come at the moment," he said. "I'm not rushing in on any heavy decision-making for now."

Molomo added that his music career had been filled with grace since he claimed victory last month, as it had been "gigs after gigs".

