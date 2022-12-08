2h ago

'South Africa vibes with me': Craig David brings TS5 show to Cape Town

Kirthana Pillay
Craig David performing his TS5 show.
Craig David performing his TS5 show.
Photo supplied

  • Craig David is set to perform his show TS5 at Cape Town's GrandWest Arena. 
  • The British singer will perform hits such as Walking Away and Seven Days at the show.
  • David released his new album 22, and his book What’s Your Vibe? in the last year. 

British R&B artist Craig David is back in South Africa after two decades and is set to perform a one-night-only show at the GrandWest Arena. 

After taking his show to Ibiza, Miami and various other cities, the star brings TS5 to Cape Town. The audience will experience some of David's classic hits, such as Seven Days and Walking Away, together with newer club tracks, like DNA featuring Galantis and Who You Are featuring MNEK. 

David feels connected to South Africa and is grateful to local fans and radio stations for supporting his music, especially during lockdown. 


"There was a feeling of something divine being orchestrated with the amount of love I was getting [from South Africa], especially throughout the latter part of lockdown. I was releasing songs, and it was going to number one in the top 40." 

The singer says he is prepared to come back to South Africa for more shows in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban in future. 

He said: 

There's something going on in South Africa that vibes with me.

'That's my calling'

The past year has been a successful one for David, as he released his new album, 22 and published his book What's Your Vibe?

The album's launch marks 22 years since his debut CD 'Born to Do It' was released. 

"I didn't necessarily know that it would change my life in the way it has, and it's the gift that keeps giving," he said of his first album. 

He added:

I'm very blessed and grateful because it set the trajectory for my life.

What's Your Vibe? is a journey through chapters of his life in which he struggled with issues such as depression and chronic back pain. The book also discusses issues like impostor syndrome, people-pleasing and setting healthy boundaries. 

David hopes the book will inspire people suffering from physical pain or mental health issues. 

"I think that's my calling now - telling stories and anecdotes but using my voice in a way that's not just through a melody. If you can get the two to converge, you can have an impact on young, aspiring people," he said. 


