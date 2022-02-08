1h ago

add bookmark

Spotify CEO says they won't silence Joe Rogan over racial slur

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
"The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast is viewed on Spotify's mobile app.
"The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast is viewed on Spotify's mobile app.
Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images via AFP
  • Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has strongly condemned Joe Rogan's use of a racial slur but says he will not silence him.
  • This comes after the podcaster apologised for using racist language after a video compilation of him using a specific term went viral.
  • According to reports, 110 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience has since been removed from the music streaming service.

The head of music streaming giant Spotify Daniel Ek has condemned podcaster Joe Rogan's use of a racial slur but insisted that silencing him was not the answer.

Ek's comments, made in a letter to staff obtained by AFP on Monday, marks the latest development in an ongoing row over the streaming service and its flagship star, who has recently faced a torrent of criticism over Covid-19 misinformation on his podcast.

On Saturday, Rogan apologised for his past use of racist language, including the "N word", and addressed what he called "the most regretful and shameful thing that I've ever had to talk about publicly," after a compilation video of him using the term surfaced.

"While I strongly condemn what Joe has said... I want to make one point very clear - I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer," Ek wrote in the letter.

"We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but cancelling voices is a slippery slope."

Ek added that he agreed with Rogan's decision to remove past episodes of his show from the platform, while stressing that even though Spotify has an exclusive licensing agreement with him the company was not his publisher.

In addition, Ek added that Spotify was committing "an incremental investment of $100 million" for "music (artists and songwriters) and audio content from historically marginalised groups".

Rogan himself said his use of the "N word" over a 12-year period - highlighted in the compilation video - looked "horrible, even to me".

He said he believed at the time that as long as he was using the word in context that people would understand his actions.

"I never used it to be racist, because I'm not racist," he said.

Spotify's stock fell sharply Thursday amid controversy over Rogan's show, which garners up to 11 million listeners per episode.

The row follows on the heels of music legends Neil Young and Joni Mitchell as well as other artists asking that their songs be removed from the platform in protest against Rogan, who has been accused of spouting misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccinations, either directly or through the guests he interviews on his show.

In response Spotify announced in late January that it would add advisories to any podcast episode discussing Covid-19 which would direct listeners to a "dedicated Covid-19 Hub" with facts and up-to-date information from scientists and public health authorities.

READ MORE | Spotify CEO says company will add advisory to podcasts discussing Covid after disinformation row

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
spotifyjoe roganpodcast
For subscribers
Boogie Nights director back with another hit

36m ago

Boogie Nights director back with another hit
The world's longest-reigning monarchs

07 Feb

The world's longest-reigning monarchs
Ever heard of Beyoncé the horse fly?

04 Feb

Ever heard of Beyoncé the horse fly?
The scandals rocking the Spanish royal family

03 Feb

The scandals rocking the Spanish royal family
Read more here
Showmax
Stream the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Durban S2»

04 Feb

Stream the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Durban S2»
The revolution will not be stopped in Judas and the Black Messiah»

04 Feb

The revolution will not be stopped in Judas and the Black Messiah»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

04 Feb

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Take her home and take your chances in Promising Young Woman»

02 Feb

Take her home and take your chances in Promising Young Woman»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo