1h ago

add bookmark

U2's Bono gives 'freedom' concert in Kyiv subway station

accreditation

Irish rock group U2's frontman Bono and his bandmate The Edge performed a 40-minute concert in a metro station in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Sunday and praised Ukrainians fighting for their freedom from Russia.

"Your president leads the world in the cause of freedom right now ... The people of Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you're fighting for all of us who love freedom," Bono told a crowd of up to 100 gathered inside the Khreshchatyk metro station. He was referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, pressing towards Kyiv before withdrawing its forces from near the capital at the end of March to concentrate its firepower on eastern Ukraine.

"I am grateful to [Bono, U2] for supporting our people and drawing even more attention to the need to help our people," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

Russia, which calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation", continues to carry out missile strikes across Ukraine. However, some life has returned to Kyiv even though air raid sirens sound regularly.

Bono rallied the crowd between songs during his performance.

"This evening, 8th of May, shots will ring out in the Ukraine sky, but you'll be free at last. They can take your lives, but they can never take your pride," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bonokyivmusic
For subscribers
Meet SA Red Bull Dance Style champion Shanny J

21m ago

Meet SA Red Bull Dance Style champion Shanny J
15 things to know from Disney+'s SA Showcase

07 May

15 things to know from Disney+'s SA Showcase
6 musicians who choose to hide their identity

07 May

6 musicians who choose to hide their identity
What to look forward to in Troukoors S2

05 May

What to look forward to in Troukoors S2
Read more here
Showmax
Stream The Real Housewives of Durban Reunion Part 1»

06 May

Stream The Real Housewives of Durban Reunion Part 1»
Family is what you make it in Troukoors (Wedding Fever) S2»

06 May

Family is what you make it in Troukoors (Wedding Fever) S2»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

06 May

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
The journey continues on Living The Dream With Somizi S5»

05 May

The journey continues on Living The Dream With Somizi S5»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo