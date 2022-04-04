1h ago

add bookmark

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky appears in taped video at Grammys

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky speaks on screen during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky speaks on screen during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise appearance at the Grammys on Sunday, urging support for his country and asking the industry's top artists to "fill the silence" brought by war with music.

Zelensky delivered his pre-taped message ahead of a performance from John Legend of the song Free, joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newton, musician Siuzanna Iglidan and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.

"What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people," Zelensky said.

"Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals - even to those who can't hear them. But the music will break through anyway."

"We defend our freedom to live, to love, to sound," he said.

"On our land, we are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music, fill it today to tell our story."

His appearance on music's biggest night in the United States comes as global outrage at accusations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine mounts, with the discovery of mass graves and corpses in towns near Kyiv.

Zelensky has directly blamed leaders in Moscow for the "torture" and "killings" of civilians.

"Tell the truth about the war on your social networks, on TV. Support us in any way you can - any, but not silence," he said in his Grammy message. "And then peace will come."

"To all our cities the war is destroying - Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Volnovakha, Mariupol and others: They are legends already, but they have a dream of them living, and free."

"Free like you, on the Grammy stage."

READ NEXT | Grammy Awards 2022: See the full list of winners here

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
grammys 2022volodymyr zelensky
For subscribers
We speak to MasterChef SA season 4 winner

01 Apr

We speak to MasterChef SA season 4 winner
Jared Leto on joining Marvel

31 Mar

Jared Leto on joining Marvel
We interview Bridgerton's Lady Whistledown

30 Mar

We interview Bridgerton's Lady Whistledown
5 takeaways from the Silwerskerm Film Festival

30 Mar

5 takeaways from the Silwerskerm Film Festival
Read more here
Showmax
Bel-Air, the hot Fresh Prince reboot, only on Showmax»

01 Apr

Bel-Air, the hot Fresh Prince reboot, only on Showmax»
The Chris Rock Show, Flight of the Conchords and more classic HBO comedy»

01 Apr

The Chris Rock Show, Flight of the Conchords and more classic HBO comedy»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

01 Apr

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
What's coming to Showmax in April»

30 Mar

What's coming to Showmax in April»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo