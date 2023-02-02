1h ago

add bookmark

US first lady Jill Biden to present at Grammy Awards

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jill Biden
Jill Biden
Photo: Getty Images
  • US first lady Jill Biden will attend this year's Grammy Awards as a presenter, the White House said on Wednesday.
  • The lineup of those presenting at the award show also includes Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Dwayne Johnson, Viola Davis, Billy Crystal, James Corden and Shania Twain.
  • Biden is not the only first lady to appear at the Grammy Awards; Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance at the Grammys in 2019 and won a Grammy a year later, while Hillary Clinton won a Grammy in 1997 when she was first lady.

US first lady Jill Biden will attend this year's Grammy Awards as a presenter, the White House said on Wednesday.

The Grammys separately announced the lineup of those presenting at the award show, a list that includes rapper Cardi B, pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo, actor Dwayne Johnson, actor Viola Davis, When Harry Met Sally star Billy Crystal, comedian James Corden and Canadian pop artist Shania Twain.

Biden is not the only first lady to appear at the Grammy Awards, the music industry's top honours.

Former first lady Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance at the Grammys for an opening segment in 2019 and won a Grammy a year later for best spoken word album for the audiobook version of her best-selling memoir, Becoming.

Hillary Clinton won a Grammy in 1997 while she was first lady for best spoken word album for her book It Takes a Village.

Nominations for the Grammy Awards, which take place on Sunday, were announced in November at the Grammy Museum.

READ MORE | Grammy nominations: Snubs, surprises and twists 

Pop icon Beyoncé received the most nominations this year with nine in total, putting her into a tie with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, as the most nominated artists of all time.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z both have 88 nominations in total for the peer-voted music awards. Jay-Z received five 2023 nominations for contributions to Renaissance and DJ Khaled's song, God Did.

Davis and Crystal are also nominees this year in addition to being presenters. Davis was nominated for best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording for her memoir, Finding Me. Crystal was nominated for best musical theater album for Mr. Saturday Night.

The Grammys will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jill bidengrammy awardsmusic
For subscribers
10 of the most unbelievable celebrity doppelgängers

01 Feb

10 of the most unbelievable celebrity doppelgängers
10 actors who have won both an Oscar and a Razzie award

30 Jan

10 actors who have won both an Oscar and a Razzie award
Harry, Meghan and the move to South Africa that never happened

27 Jan

Harry, Meghan and the move to South Africa that never happened
Sundance returns in a hybrid format for the first time

25 Jan

Sundance returns in a hybrid format for the first time
Read more here
Showmax
Feeling spicy? Binge all of This Body Works For Me»

01 Feb

Feeling spicy? Binge all of This Body Works For Me»
The Real Housewives of Durban S3 coming 1 Feb»

01 Feb

The Real Housewives of Durban S3 coming 1 Feb»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

30 Jan

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson in The First Lady»

30 Jan

Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson in The First Lady»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo