6h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Ard Matthews is racing in the Cape2Rio on his boat The Impossible Machine

accreditation
Herman Eloff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Ard Matthews is taking on one of the most iconic yacht races in the world.
  • The musician and a crew of experts are competing in Cape2Rio 2023.
  • Matthews’ boat has a special connection with the race.

You might know him best as the frontman of the South African band, Just Jinjer, but Ard Matthews has many other passions too.

One of them is taking to the open seas.

The 47-year-old musician has a love for sailing and is taking his boat, The Impossible Machine (TIM), on an epic journey across the Atlantic.

Matthews and a crew of skilled sailors are setting off to Rio as one of the 16 boats to compete in the 2023 edition of Cape2Rio race which kicked off on Monday from the Royal Cape Yacht Club.

The Impossible Machine, named after the singer’s second solo album, was previously known as The Howard Davis and competed in the first race fifty years ago. Back then the race was known as the South Atlantic Yacht Race.

According to official website of Cape2Rio, the boat was originally designed by Kurt Oehlman and built by Louw and Halvorson. Matthews bought the 66-foot wooden sailing vessel in 2020 and started restoring it.

The Impossible Machine boat taking part in the Cap
The Impossible Machine sets sails at the start of the Cape2Rio 2023 yacht race. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)

ALSO READ: Cape2Rio starts with a bang in Cape Town as 16 boats set sail for top honours

"The Impossible Machine will represent a constant voyage of hope and ocean-saving initiatives and will naturally join the fight to reduce global warming and plastic pollution. She will promote the importance of strengthening the immune system, by educating people about the powerful properties that have always existed in nature," the muso said in a statement.

The boat has a studio onboard, and Matthews hopes to record music while on this 3300 nautical miles journey which usually takes around 22 days to complete.

SEE A SOCIAL MEDIA POST HERE:

(Source: Cape2Rio)


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ard matthewscape town
For subscribers
Trevor Noah's year in review

29 Dec 2022

Trevor Noah's year in review
Thuso Mbedu's year of success

29 Dec 2022

Thuso Mbedu's year of success
Our top 20 best albums of 2022

23 Dec 2022

Our top 20 best albums of 2022
OPINION | The tabloids destroyed Harry and Meghan

23 Dec 2022

OPINION | The tabloids destroyed Harry and Meghan
Read more here
Showmax
What the actual ... ?! New episodes of Tali's Joburg Diary weekly»

03 Jan

What the actual ... ?! New episodes of Tali's Joburg Diary weekly»
The mystery deepens in crime drama Donkerbos»

27 Dec 2022

The mystery deepens in crime drama Donkerbos»
Binge The House of the Dragon, now streaming on Showmax»

03 Jan

Binge The House of the Dragon, now streaming on Showmax»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

03 Jan

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo