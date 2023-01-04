WATCH | Ard Matthews is racing in the Cape2Rio on his boat The Impossible Machine

Ard Matthews is taking on one of the most iconic yacht races in the world.



The musician and a crew of experts are competing in Cape2Rio 2023.

Matthews’ boat has a special connection with the race.

You might know him best as the frontman of the South African band, Just Jinjer, but Ard Matthews has many other passions too.

One of them is taking to the open seas.

The 47-year-old musician has a love for sailing and is taking his boat, The Impossible Machine (TIM), on an epic journey across the Atlantic.

Matthews and a crew of skilled sailors are setting off to Rio as one of the 16 boats to compete in the 2023 edition of Cape2Rio race which kicked off on Monday from the Royal Cape Yacht Club.

The Impossible Machine, named after the singer’s second solo album, was previously known as The Howard Davis and competed in the first race fifty years ago. Back then the race was known as the South Atlantic Yacht Race.

According to official website of Cape2Rio, the boat was originally designed by Kurt Oehlman and built by Louw and Halvorson. Matthews bought the 66-foot wooden sailing vessel in 2020 and started restoring it.

"The Impossible Machine will represent a constant voyage of hope and ocean-saving initiatives and will naturally join the fight to reduce global warming and plastic pollution. She will promote the importance of strengthening the immune system, by educating people about the powerful properties that have always existed in nature," the muso said in a statement.



The boat has a studio onboard, and Matthews hopes to record music while on this 3300 nautical miles journey which usually takes around 22 days to complete.

