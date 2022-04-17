21m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Black Coffee takes the stage at Coachella

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Black Coffee performs onstage at the Sahara Tent during 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Black Coffee performs onstage at the Sahara Tent during 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Black Coffee performed at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Videos, shared by the Grammy award winner, show Black Coffee performing a set to thousands of supporters on Saturday night. 

According to the schedule, the South African producer performed a 1-hour set at the Sahara Tent.

In a photo on Twitter, Black Coffee is posing with his eldest son, Esona, who accompanied him to the Grammys earlier this year.

SEE ALL THE PHOTOS AND VIDEOS HERE:

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coachella 2022black coffeebloemfonteinmusic
For subscribers
Mads Mikkelsen joins the Wizarding World

14 Apr

Mads Mikkelsen joins the Wizarding World
The metamorphosis of acting with Arno Greeff

13 Apr

The metamorphosis of acting with Arno Greeff
Go inside e.tv's 18SN The Black Door (NSFW)

12 Apr

Go inside e.tv's 18SN The Black Door (NSFW)
Jessica Williams on Fantastic Beasts

11 Apr

Jessica Williams on Fantastic Beasts
Read more here
Showmax
Bel-Air, the hot Fresh Prince reboot, only on Showmax»

15 Apr

Bel-Air, the hot Fresh Prince reboot, only on Showmax»
Stream Episode 2 of The Real Housewives of Lagos now »

15 Apr

Stream Episode 2 of The Real Housewives of Lagos now »
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

15 Apr

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Join Rue and her friends on the craziest ride in Euphoria S2»

13 Apr

Join Rue and her friends on the craziest ride in Euphoria S2»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo