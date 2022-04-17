WATCH | Black Coffee takes the stage at Coachella

Black Coffee performed at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Videos, shared by the Grammy award winner, show Black Coffee performing a set to thousands of supporters on Saturday night.

According to the schedule, the South African producer performed a 1-hour set at the Sahara Tent.

In a photo on Twitter, Black Coffee is posing with his eldest son, Esona, who accompanied him to the Grammys earlier this year.

