WATCH | Black Coffee takes the stage at Coachella

Black Coffee performed at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Videos, shared by the Grammy award winner, show Black Coffee performing a set to thousands of supporters on Saturday night.
According to the schedule, the South African producer performed a 1-hour set at the Sahara Tent.
In a photo on Twitter, Black Coffee is posing with his eldest son, Esona, who accompanied him to the Grammys earlier this year.
Black Coffee sharing stage with Hip Hop stars, on tomorrow’s Coachella. This is crazy line up there by Sahara stage???????? pic.twitter.com/RCLcav9ArS— ????DJ2Shott???? (@DJ2Shott) April 14, 2022
???? @coachella pic.twitter.com/dplS9WMnAm— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 16, 2022
Chela ♥? pic.twitter.com/0W7qZgvZnn— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 16, 2022
Suka!!!! https://t.co/2wrE41lXoR pic.twitter.com/G0ayQQdF3n— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 16, 2022