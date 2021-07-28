WATCH | Curro pupils share touching message of hope with Mzansi in emotive video

Pupils from the Curro independent school group have released an inspiring video that will tug at your heartstrings.

The emotional video is part of the school's #HopeToHeal campaign.

The pupils hope that the video will give South Africans hope to "heal our nation".

Twenty young pupils have come together to create a moving and inspirational video to put the spotlight on a movement called #HopeToHeal, initiated by independent school group, Curro Holdings.



The movement is a collective message to South Africans to "evoke the spirit of Mzansi and add their viral voice by sharing a message of hope to heal our nation", a statement to media read.

The video stars Grade 12 pupil, Phoebe Mgxali from Curro Sitari, as she performs a rendition of the legendary anthem, Something Inside So Strong.

The song was written by British songwriter-singer Labi Siffre in 1987 after watching a documentary on apartheid-era South Africa.

Although the song serves as the spine of the campaign, the video is centred around the concept of a Curro "family meeting", referencing the president's family meetings. It begins with "My fellow South Africans" and concludes with "May God bless South Africa and all her people".

The video also includes snippets with the views from pupils across the Curro group. The students describe the South Africa in which they want to live and what they need from adults to make this happen. They also express what they think will save our country.

"As we seek to #RebuildSA we need to find ways to heal emotionally, physically, financially and economically. It will take a collective effort, both on the ground and within our hearts, but we need to have Hope as South Africans that we can indeed rebuild and pick ourselves up from the rubble," said Marí Lategan, Curro Holdings Executive: Corporate Services.



She added: "The Curro ethos is centred around educating learners to become responsible citizens who will have a positive impact on the economy, environment and society. We are therefore proud to see our learners rally South Africans to inspire an attitude of change."

The #HopeToHeal video, conceptualised and directed by award-winning theatre-makers Hennie van Greunen and Pedro Kruger, was produced by Curro Create, part of Curro Holdings' creative initiative in partnership with Wordsmith's Theatre Factory.