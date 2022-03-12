2h ago

WATCH | Drakensberg Boys Choir dedicate new song cover to 'those we've lost along the way'

Compiled by Bronwyn McKay
  • The Drakensberg Boys Choir have dropped a new single and music.
  • The boys deliver a poignant rendition of Maroon 5's smash hit Memories.
  • While it serves as a dedication to the old boys and staff of the school, it also serves as a dedication to anyone who has lost someone over the last couple of years.

The world-renowned Drakensberg Boys Choir have dropped a new single and music video that's sure to tug at your heartstrings.

The boys deliver a poignant rendition of Maroon 5's smash hit Memories as they take a walk down memory lane and reflect on the last two years.

"We felt that this was a perfect song to dedicate to the legacy that the DBC has grown over the last 55 years while looking forward to the future of what the choir still has to give," Artistic Director, Vaughan Van Zyl, said in a statement for the song's release.

While it serves as a dedication to the old boys and staff of the school, it also serves as a dedication to anyone who has lost someone over the last couple of years.

"From the pandemic to the unrest last year, to the war going on in Europe, there are very few people in the world who have remained completely unaffected by what is going on," the statement said.

The video shows soloist Charlie Brown ,15, making his way from the school's trademark circle to their famous auditorium, as memories flash by. 

The video ends with Brown slowly making his way up the stairs as a tribute appears: "Dedicated to those we've lost along the way"

WATCH THE HEARTFELT VIDEO HERE:

