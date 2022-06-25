5h ago

WATCH | Man, 72, who's been to every Glastonbury will stop attending when he's 'six feet under'

A retiree who has attended every Glastonbury festival since its inception has said he will only stop coming when he is “six feet under.” Pat Rogers, 72, said “there wouldn’t be anything else to stop me” coming to the festival, which is back after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

ALSO READ: Ukraine's Zelensky appears at Glastonbury: 'Russia has stolen our peace'

