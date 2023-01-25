32m ago

WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir give goosebump-inducing performance on America's Got Talent: All-Stars

Bronwyn McKay
Members of the Ndlovu Youth Choir and their conductor, Ralph Schmitt.
Photo: Getty Images
  • South Africa's Ndlovu Youth Choir returned to the America's Got Talent stage in spectacular fashion.
  • The choir took to the stage during Tuesday's episode to perform an original song called We Will Rise.
  • Howie Mandel compared the performance to "a finished Broadway show," while Simon Cowell agreed, commending the choir for choosing to perform an original song.

South Africa's Ndlovu Youth Choir returned to the America's Got Talent stage in spectacular fashion.

The choir was invited to compete in the show's All-Stars spin-off that sees previous season contestants return for another shot at becoming champions.

The singers and their conductor Ralf Schmitt took to the AGT stage during Tuesday's episode to perform an original song called We Will Rise, described as a song about "the resilience of the human spirit".

Ahead of their performance, judge Simon Cowell said: "We used you as a reference for some of the best choirs we've ever had," with fellow judge Howie Mandel adding: "This is my favourite choir that has ever been on AGT."

After giving an emotional performance, Ndlovu Youth Choir received praise from the judges, with Heidi Klum saying: "This was my first time with you guys, and I loved it. I loved how vibrant you are inside and out. I loved it."

Mandel compared the performance to "a finished Broadway show". Cowell agreed, commending the choir for choosing to perform an original song. 

WATCH THE PERFORMANCE HERE:

Following their stage appearance, Schmitt shared the video on Twitter sharing his pride in the choir.

"I'm exceptionally proud of the entire Ndlovu Youth Choir team. You guys brought the house down! It was great being back on AGT, and we're truly humbled by the incredible response to our performance."

American singer Stevie Nicks also praised the choir on Twitter, congratulating them on their "brilliant and moving" performance. 

She added:

"It made me feel like maybe – someday, with your help – the whole world will rise again. You are the world!"

The Fleetwood Mac frontwoman ended her message by asking the choir if she could join. 


