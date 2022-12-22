WATCH | Neon Dreams singer Frank Kadillac serenades an elephant while on tour in SA

Canadian duo Neon Dreams is back in South Africa for work and pleasure.

Frank Kadillac and Adrian Morris returned to the country earlier this month and have travelled nationwide for performances and visits to tourist attractions.

The band are currently in Plett and visited the Elephant Sanctuary, where Frank serenaded the "truly magical animal".

Singer Frank Kadillac and drummer Adrian Morris landed in the country in October, and stayed until after their Liefde By Die Dam show on 12 November.

The pair then travelled to New Zealand for a few shows before returning to South Africa in December.

Since their return on 2 December, Frank, Adrian, and their team have travelled to Mossel Bay, Ballito, Hartenbos, Johannesburg, Durban, East London, Port Elizabeth and Plettenburg Bay – where they performed on Wednesday night and will perform on Thursday.

In between shows, the group have also enjoyed touring the different locations, which includes a visit to the Elephant Sanctuary in Plett on Wednesday.

"Got to hang out with this guy all morning," reads the caption of a video where Frank stands next to an elephant on the band's Instagram account.

"I must say being next to an elephant is a wild feeling the energy it gives off is so relaxing… truly a magical animal."

WATCH THE CLIP HERE:

The Life Without Fantasies hitmakers will travel to Knysna, Cape Town, Stilbaai, Jefferey's Bay and back to Plettenberg Bay next. They will then spend the penultimate day of 2022 in Langebaan and ring in the new year in Mossel Bay.

In a recent interview with News24, Adrian shared how much he and Frank love SA.



"South Africa impacted our lives more than just music... We were there so much that I feel like part of my life exists in South Africa, and part of my life exists in Canada," he said.

