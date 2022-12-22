6h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Neon Dreams singer Frank Kadillac serenades an elephant while on tour in SA

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Neon Dreams singer, Frank Kadillac serenades and elephant.
Neon Dreams singer, Frank Kadillac serenades and elephant.
Photo: Instagram/@neondreams
  • Canadian duo Neon Dreams is back in South Africa for work and pleasure.
  • Frank Kadillac and Adrian Morris returned to the country earlier this month and have travelled nationwide for performances and visits to tourist attractions.
  • The band are currently in Plett and visited the Elephant Sanctuary, where Frank serenaded the "truly magical animal".

Canadian duo Neon Dreams is in South Africa for both work and pleasure. 

Singer Frank Kadillac and drummer Adrian Morris landed in the country in October, and stayed until after their Liefde By Die Dam show on 12 November.

READ MORE | Canadian duo Neon Dreams perform Kurt Darren's Loslappie

The pair then travelled to New Zealand for a few shows before returning to South Africa in December.

Since their return on 2 December, Frank, Adrian, and their team have travelled to Mossel Bay, Ballito, Hartenbos, Johannesburg, Durban, East London, Port Elizabeth and Plettenburg Bay – where they performed on Wednesday night and will perform on Thursday. 

In between shows, the group have also enjoyed touring the different locations, which includes a visit to the Elephant Sanctuary in Plett on Wednesday. 

"Got to hang out with this guy all morning," reads the caption of a video where Frank stands next to an elephant on the band's Instagram account.

"I must say being next to an elephant is a wild feeling the energy it gives off is so relaxing… truly a magical animal."

WATCH THE CLIP HERE:

The Life Without Fantasies hitmakers will travel to Knysna, Cape Town, Stilbaai, Jefferey's Bay and back to Plettenberg Bay next. They will then spend the penultimate day of 2022 in Langebaan and ring in the new year in Mossel Bay.

In a recent interview with News24, Adrian shared how much he and Frank love SA.

"South Africa impacted our lives more than just music... We were there so much that I feel like part of my life exists in South Africa, and part of my life exists in Canada," he said.

READ MORE | Neon Dreams drummer Adrian Morris on 'living' in SA and what locals 'should be very proud of'


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
adrian morrisfrank kadillacmusicneon dreams
For subscribers
2022 in 120 spectacular pics!

15 Dec

2022 in 120 spectacular pics!
Morning Live: The inside story

11 Dec

Morning Live: The inside story
Royalists fear the worst amid Harry & Meghan series

07 Dec

Royalists fear the worst amid Harry & Meghan series
A five-course conversation with Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen

07 Dec

A five-course conversation with Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen
Read more here
Showmax
What the actual ... ?! New episodes of Tali's Joburg Diary weekly»

19 Dec

What the actual ... ?! New episodes of Tali's Joburg Diary weekly»
Countdown to Christmas with this heartwarming movie collection»

19 Dec

Countdown to Christmas with this heartwarming movie collection»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

19 Dec

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Who's behind the killings in Donkerbos? Stream it now»

13 Dec

Who's behind the killings in Donkerbos? Stream it now»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo