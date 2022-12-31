PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

In this limited series hosted by Crushing On's Caryn Welby-Solomon, we explore TV from around the world.

In episode four, we head to the home of Bollywood to explore the exciting world of Indian telenovelas.

Joined by Chaarls, content creator behind BlastersSeries, the popular YouTube and Instagram account about Bollywood films and TV; the discussion focuses specifically on Indian soap operas.

The first Indian soap opera aired in 1981 using an amalgamated format from the American soapie and the Brazil telenovelas. This created what would become a template for Indian series. In India, the format has also been used as edutainment.

In South Africa, Indian soapies have a huge following that crosses cultural and language borders on DStv, Star Life (DStv 167) and Zee World (DStv 166), showcasing a fusion of the very best family dramas, celebrity dance shows and blockbuster movies.

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE HERE:

New episodes of Bingeing Without Borders will be out every Saturday.