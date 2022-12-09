09 Dec

add bookmark

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bingeing Without Borders.
Bingeing Without Borders.
Photo: News24

In this limited series hosted by Crushing On's Caryn Welby-Solomon, we explore TV from around the world. 

In episode one, we discuss the growing popularity of South Korean dramas. Hallyu, or the Korean Wave, is the term coined to describe the global rise of Korean pop culture that started with music and drama. With people gaining more access to content via streaming services, Hallyu fever is rising in Africa.

K-dramas explore different genres, from action, sageuk (historical), medical, melodrama, romance, horror, slice-of-life drama, and more. The series often deals with themes and societal issues relevant across cultures.

Welby-Solomon is joined by News24 Arts and Entertainment Editor Leandra Engelbrecht, a K-drama fan who has watched over 90 dramas.

LISTEN TO EPISODE 1 HERE:

New episodes of Bingeing Without Borders will be out every Saturday.

READ SOME REVIEWS HERE:

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

All of Us Are Dead

The Uncanny Counter

Mad For Each Other

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
podcastk dramatv
For subscribers
Royalists fear the worst amid Harry & Meghan series

07 Dec

Royalists fear the worst amid Harry & Meghan series
A five-course conversation with Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen

07 Dec

A five-course conversation with Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen
Shocking celebrity interviews that went viral

30 Nov

Shocking celebrity interviews that went viral
5 amazing things about Chris Hemsworth's new docuseries

30 Nov

5 amazing things about Chris Hemsworth's new docuseries
Read more here
Showmax
Stream new episode of Donkerbos»

06 Dec

Stream new episode of Donkerbos»
Tali's on a mission to reign as Queen Bee of Jozi in Tali's Joburg Diary»

23 Nov

Tali's on a mission to reign as Queen Bee of Jozi in Tali's Joburg Diary»
Watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»

06 Dec

Watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»
Zikhona's parting words to Mandisa and The Wife»

02 Dec

Zikhona's parting words to Mandisa and The Wife»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo