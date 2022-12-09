PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea

In this limited series hosted by Crushing On's Caryn Welby-Solomon, we explore TV from around the world.



In episode one, we discuss the growing popularity of South Korean dramas. Hallyu, or the Korean Wave, is the term coined to describe the global rise of Korean pop culture that started with music and drama. With people gaining more access to content via streaming services, Hallyu fever is rising in Africa.



K-dramas explore different genres, from action, sageuk (historical), medical, melodrama, romance, horror, slice-of-life drama, and more. The series often deals with themes and societal issues relevant across cultures.

Welby-Solomon is joined by News24 Arts and Entertainment Editor Leandra Engelbrecht, a K-drama fan who has watched over 90 dramas.

