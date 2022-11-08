OPINION | Cheesecake and cheating – When a celebrity scandal explodes on social media

I truly despise a messy celebrity scandal.



As a lifestyle journalist, I always feel caught in the middle of a very emotional and personal discussion, where I really shouldn’t be. Is an affair even newsworthy? Where do we draw the line? Should celebrity relationship drama land up on credible news sites?

These are questions I find myself battling with every time a well-known couple is in the spotlight over an alleged cheating scandal.

Last night, exhausted after a busy day of work, I got pulled into a very public celebrity scandal unfolding on social media. Sonia Booth was accusing her husband Matthew Booth of cheating on her with another woman. She had various forms of evidence of the alleged affair which she freely shared on social media, including the other woman’s identity.

Soon it was a trending topic, and a very personal matter became a very public event. Sonia’s posts opened the gates to the public and welcomed them into the centre of the couple’s most intimate relationship troubles. What would normally happen behind closed doors was now in the public domain, was a topic of discussion, and ultimately became newsworthy due to the growing interest in the topic.

A lot was revealed, including claims that Matthew baked a cheesecake for the other woman. "I would've let this one slide too until I realised my cake carrier Tupperware was at her house," Sonia wrote, adding; "You don't mess with a township girl and her Tupperware!"

According to Sonia that was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Sonia threatened that she had more evidence and would use it if "provoked".

Of course, Sonia has the right to handle this situation and deal with her pain any way she wishes. Filled with anger, heartache, and probably disappointment, she took to social media and unpacked it all chronologically. She must have battled with the decision to take the information public in such a way, I'm sure.

Sadly, of all the paths she could have chosen, this one will probably have the highest magnitude impact and hit all of those involved the hardest. Two families are now in the line of fire of anyone with access to the internet and a social media account. Plus, the media frenzy will be driven by the scale at which the story unfolded online.

Journalists are now knocking on doors, making calls, diving into the couple’s relationship history. Their children, both of whom are currently writing exams, find themselves in the middle of a very public spat between their parents. High school kids have no filters and I fear what the children will have to endure at school.

As a journalist I must give a right to comment to those I write about. Sonia refused to take my call on Tuesday morning. Her secretary said Sonia will not be adding anything to what she’s already said. Matthew did respond to me but did not want to make any public statements due to impact it could have on his children. I've been unable to make contact with the other woman who has locked all her social media accounts.

As an editor, I struggle with the ethics of reporting on a family's most intimate struggles, but at the same time, I can't deny seeing the snowball getting bigger as it rolls down the hill heading for disaster.

Life in the spotlight is exactly that. It's a bright light shining on everything you're doing. It comes with an immense amount of privilege when it shines bright, but that light can become blinding when you stare directly into it.

There's nowhere to hide.

Herman Eloff is News24’s Lifestyle Editor.



