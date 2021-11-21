Idols SA season 17 winner crowned

The winner of Idols SA season 17 was announced during a spectacular live finale on Sunday.

After weeks of gruelling competition and over 12 million votes cast, Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman was crowned the winner. Shortly after being crowned winner Berry said she was 'overwhelmed', 'grateful' and 'so happy'.

In a first for the long-running reality singing competition the top three were made up of women.



It was a musical feast at some of SA's top artists, such as last season's winner Zama, Musa Keys, Sir Trill and Nobantu Vilakazi, Mafikizolo, Oskido, Busta 929, and Mzu M performed.

The 31-year-old from Cape Town joins previous winners Zama Khumalo Luyolo Yiba, Yanga Sobetwa, Paxton Fieles, Noma Khumalo Karabo Mogane, Vincent Bones, Heinz Winckler, Anke Pietrangeli, Karin Kortje, Jody Williams, Jason Hartman, Sasha-Lee Davids, Dave van Vuuren, Khaya Mthethwa and Musa Sukwene.

Along with the title, Berry became an instant millionaire and scored a record deal with Kalawa Jazmee Records. She also walked away with a fantastic prize package: a Renault Kiger valued at over R269 000, R100 000 in Truworths fashion vouchers, a Bachelor of Business Administration bursary valued at over R260 000 from Regenesys Business School and R85 000 worth of musical equipment from Yamaha, as well as a Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 on a Vodacom Red 100GB Plan.

Berry closed the show with a performance of her new single Ungowami.

Idols SA has been renewed for an 18th season; online audition dates will be announced later.