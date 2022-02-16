It's official! Thembi Seete and JR joins Somizi as Idols SA judges

Idols SA unveiled its new judges on Wednesday.

This comes almost a month after Mzansi Magic announced that Randall Abrahams and Unathi Nkayi would not be judges for the upcoming 18th season of the long-running reality singing competition.

On Tuesday, City Press broke the news that singer/actor Thembi Seete and rapper JR would be joining Somizi Mhlongo on the judging panel.

Host and producer ProVerb confirmed the news with a post on Instagram. Alongside a picture, he wrote: "Your judges for @idolssa season 18 are: The incomparable sis @thembiseete_ producer extraordinaire @jrafrika and the seasoned & multi-faceted @somizi."

Sharing the same photo on Instagram, Thembi wrote "so very thankful" while JR captioned a slideshow of images: "Here's to the unearthing more emerging talent. Let the journey begin!"

Somizi returns after taking time off from the show last year following serious allegations of physical abuse. The show hit a massive ratings slump shortly after.

