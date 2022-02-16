1h ago

add bookmark

It's official! Thembi Seete and JR joins Somizi as Idols SA judges

Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Idols SA season 18 judges.
Idols SA season 18 judges.
Photo: Instagram/Proverbmusic

Idols SA unveiled its new judges on Wednesday.

This comes almost a month after Mzansi Magic announced that Randall Abrahams and Unathi Nkayi would not be judges for the upcoming 18th season of the long-running reality singing competition.

On Tuesday, City Press broke the news that singer/actor Thembi Seete and rapper JR would be joining Somizi Mhlongo on the judging panel.

Host and producer ProVerb confirmed the news with a post on Instagram. Alongside a picture, he wrote: "Your judges for @idolssa season 18 are: The incomparable sis @thembiseete_ producer extraordinaire @jrafrika and the seasoned & multi-faceted @somizi."

SEE THE POST HERE:

Sharing the same photo on Instagram, Thembi wrote "so very thankful" while JR captioned a slideshow of images: "Here's to the unearthing more emerging talent. Let the journey begin!"

SEE THE POST HERE:

Somizi returns after taking time off from the show last year following serious allegations of physical abuse. The show hit a massive ratings slump shortly after.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
idols sa 2022tv
For subscribers
Surprising jobs SA celebs had before fame

10h ago

Surprising jobs SA celebs had before fame
David Attenborough waited 25 years for this

15 Feb

David Attenborough waited 25 years for this
Famous Covid rulebreakers

14 Feb

Famous Covid rulebreakers
New to Britbox: Sister Boniface

11 Feb

New to Britbox: Sister Boniface
Read more here
Showmax
The naked truth in Sex in Afrikaans»

10h ago

The naked truth in Sex in Afrikaans»
A romantic getaway turns awkward in No Love Lost»

10h ago

A romantic getaway turns awkward in No Love Lost»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

11 Feb

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
The mystery host revealed in Ep 3 of The Real Housewives of Durban S2»

11 Feb

The mystery host revealed in Ep 3 of The Real Housewives of Durban S2»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo