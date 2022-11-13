SA's singing policeman Thapelo Molomo wins Idols season 18

Thapelo Molomo has been crowned the winner of Idols SA season 18.

The 29-year-old is a warrant officer in the South African Police Service.

"We are proud of him and wish him all the best. We cannot wait to have him back in office to continue serving our men and women in blue," said Minister of Police General Bheki Cele.

The winner of Idols SA season 18 was announced during a spectacular live finale on Sunday.

After weeks of gruelling competition, Nozi Sibiya and Thapelo Molomo took to the stage for one more time at the Heartfelt Arena in Tshwane.

Molomo, a warrant officer in the South African Police Service, was crowned the winner. After his name was called out, the 29-year-old knelt and prayed onstage. He then performed his debut solo single, Phanda.

In a previous interview with News24, Molomo said he was inspired to enter the singing competition because he felt "very much ready" to contest for the coveted title. "I believe this is my season," he said.

The South African Police Service congratulated Molomo, who is stationed at the Brits Police Station in North West.

Molomo has a B.A (Hons) Psychology degree and began his career in the police service as an intern in the Psychological Services Section and was later employed as a trauma counsellor.

The Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, attended the finale on behalf of SAPS.

#sapsHQ #SAPS management congratulates Warrant Officer Thapelo Molomo for being crowned the @IdolsSA Season 18 winner. Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, who attended the finale, has on behalf of the SAPS, congratulated the newly crowned winner. MEhttps://t.co/g8md95HRsb pic.twitter.com/PFKreNLj7e — SA Police Service ???? (@SAPoliceService) November 13, 2022

"The member serves as a beacon of hope for many police officers who are on a daily basis faced with psychosocial challenges. He has illustrated to thousands of officers that hard work, determination and perseverance is the foundation of any successful human being," said Cele.

He added:

We are proud of him and wish him all the best. We cannot wait to have him back in office to continue serving our men and women in blue.

Along with the title, Molomo walks away with an impressive prize package: just over R1 million cash, made up of R350 000 in a Standard Bank MyMo account, R300 000 from Spotify and R350,000 from Mzansi Magic; access to a Standard Bank wealth manager; a Toyota Starlet; a fashion voucher from Truworths and his live show outfits, all to the value of R100,000; R85,000 worth of musical equipment from Yamaha; and a recording contract with Kalawa Jazmee Records.

"Thank you so much to everyone who has voted for me", Molomo said in a video shortly after he was crowned the winner.



He continued: "God bless you guys, it is because of your vote I made it this far. I am really grateful for all that you have done for me."

The biggest of THANK YOUs from our 2022 #IdolsSA winner, Thapelo! ?? pic.twitter.com/HU56BdWOK1 — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) November 13, 2022

"This has been another spectacular edition of Idols South Africa — 18 seasons is quite a feat, and we're proud of how well this rendition was received. We would like to congratulate Thapelo, and wish him well on his post-Idols SA journey," said Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

"At Mzansi Magic, we are proud that we have provided a stage which has proved to be a launch pad for many careers, and we are confident that this year's contestants will grab this opportunity with both hands," she concluded.

Summing up the season, Idols SA host and executive producer Proverb said: "Tonight has been an amazing celebration. Your support of up-and-coming talent has been amazing. Your votes have brought Thapelo to this life-changing moment."