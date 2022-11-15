WATCH | 5 Thapelo Molomo performances that convinced Idols SA judges he would win

Thapelo Molomo was crowned the winner of Idols SA season 18 during a spectacular live finale.

The warrant officer in the South African Police Service thanked everyone who voted for him after taking the much-coveted title.

In a previous interview with News24, Molomo said he was inspired to enter the singing competition because he felt "very much ready" to contest for the coveted title. "I believe this is my season," he said.

Here we take a look at Molomo's best performances:

1. Audition – Glory

Molomo sang the Grammy-winning song Glory, by John Legend and Common. Somizi said he loved his performance, Thembi Seete thanked him for preparing, while JR added it was a solid audition. This performance got him the golden ticket and set his journey on the winning path.

2. Top 10 performance - All By Myself



With his Top 10 performance of the Celine Dion classic, Molomo got a standing ovation from Somizi.

Seete had high praise; she said: "I know why Mzansi is falling in love with you – it's because you are yourself. The approach you took to the song was perfect for you."

3. Top 9 - Papa



For the heritage special, Idols celebrated the musical history of South Africa with the contestants recreating classics.

Molomo's performance of the Sankomota song got high praise from the judges.

"You have what most artists work years to have, which is a signature voice. We could dim the lights, and I would know it's Thapelo singing," said Thembi.

"Once you have won this entire thing and you want to hire me as your producer, I will send you my quotation," added JR.

4. Showstopper Night - Di Boya Limpopo



Molomo showed another side to his vocal abilities and star power quality with this performance. He impressed the judges with Master KG's hit song.

"Your vocals are insane, and on top of that, you keep choosing the right songs. You keep delivering the right things at the right time," said Somizi.

JR called it an industry-shifting performance: "The barometer of excellence in the country has always been low. We have always accepted mediocrity. You are a new artist, and [established artists] now need to perform like you because you set the standard."

5. Top 6 performance - Hallelujah Nkateko



Accompanied by Joyous Celebration, Molomo tapped into his gospel roots.

JR said: "I'll tell you this for free – this is your genre. When you go and make a success of this genre, stick to it. This is the way you're going to speak to the world."



