12 new shows everyone's talking about and where to stream them

It's great that an avalanche of awesome new shows is starting this week. But where to start? We have your guide on what to watch, what it's about, where to catch it and why you absolutely want to stream these 12 new video streaming surefires.



Zootopia+

On Disney+ now

A brilliant anthology series with six episodes, set in the same animal-filled metropolis and during the same time as the 2016 film.

With the same incredible animation work as the film, the six different and hilarious stories delve into aspects of some of the side characters. There's Hopp on Board as a train adventure, the reality TV The Real Rodents of Rodentia, Duke: The Musical, The Godfather of the Bride, Gazelle's show looking for backup dancers in So You Think You Can Prance, and the sloth from the DMV office in Dinner Rush.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

Season 1 on Disney+ from 16 November

Mister Thor himself puts his muscles to the test in this new six-episode docuseries in which Chris Hemsworth takes on tough challenges in spectacular locations.

Chris wants to discover how far he can push his body and mind (and, by extension, you at home, since we're all part of humanity). Imagine magician David Copperfield-type television but with a muscle build, a taste for adventure and eye-popping and spectacular outdoor, scenic set pieces.

Chris dangles on a rope suspended in the air, walks across a crane between skyscrapers and is thrown in a pool with his arms tied behind his back like a Houdini. With brothers Liam and Luke, he dives into arctic waters as viewers get to dive into how we, as humans, can push ourselves further.

The Santa Clauses



Season 1 on Disney+ from 16 November

For this one, releasing two episodes as its debut (and billed as a miniseries, but if successful, you can bet it will become an ongoing series), you need to have watched The Santa Claus film series, which ended with The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause in 2006 with Tim Allen.

Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd and David Krumholtz are all back, reprising their roles. Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) is on the brain of his 65th birthday. Realising that he can't be Santa forever and with a son who grew up in the North Pole and another in Lakeside, Illinois – together with a bunch of elves, a family and children to keep happy – Scott starts the process to find a replacement as Santa.

1899



Season 1 on Netflix from 17 November

Described as a "German multi-language epic period mystery-horror series", you'll want to grab the chips, switch off the lights and watch this with a blanket as you get ready to scream.

It's a dark and stormy night, and that's just how this eight-episode creeper starts, with the series following a group of European migrants travelling from London on a steamship to start new lives in New York. Then they encounter another migrant ship adrift on the open sea – ting, ting! Cue the start of a real-life nightmare...

The Tower



Season 1 on BritBox from 17 November

This gritty London-set thriller, already renewed for a second season, is based on a novel by former Metropolitan Police detective, Kate London, starring Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins, an anti-corruption officer. When a veteran police officer and a 15-year-old Libyan refugee fall to their deaths from the top of a tower block and a witness disappears, Sarah and her partner, DC Steve Bradshaw (Jimmy Akingbola), become involved in a double mystery as they try to solve the case.

Pepsi, Where's my Jet?

Docuseries on Netflix from 17 November

A fascinating look at another you-have-to-see-it-to-believe-it incident in American history that really happened – a 1990 Pepsi contest and the court case of Leonard v Pepsico Inc. that followed.

What happens when a guy decides to take on Pepsi over a competition? In 1996 during America's Pepsi and Coca-Cola wars, Pepsi rolled out a marketing campaign and an infamous TV commercial, claiming that if you collect 7 000 000 Pepsi points, you could win a Harrier Jet – one of the most advanced American military jets of the time. Of course, Pepsi never thought anyone would get to 7 million Pepsi points. Of course, someone did.

Tali's Jo'burg Diary



Season 3 on Showmax from 18 November

First the wedding, then the baby, and now the move to Johannesburg. And you just know you're going to laugh at Tali (Julia Anastasopoulos) getting a makeover from Coconut Kelz so she's right and ready to take on Jozi's jet set.

In the new season, Tali is facing the battle of her life, just like all true New York elite very well know: When the baby pops, you run for the pre-K application form. What lengths will Tali go to get her son Jayden into an exclusive school? And what side hustle is long-suffering husband Darren (Anton Taylor) and sidekick Rael (Glen Biderman-Pam) going to get involved with this time?

Elite



Season 6 on Netflix from 18 November

Eight further episodes and the big question is: Can anything – or anyone – still shock at Las Encinas?

Racism, sexism, homophobia and domestic violence are just some issues on the forefront inside the halls of the elite Spanish private school this season. The 6th season will be the first without any cast members from Seasons 1 to 3. However, André Lamoglia (Iván), Valentina Zenere (Isadora), Carla Díaz (Ari), Martina Cariddi (Mencía), Adam Nourou (Bilal) and Manu Ríos (Patrick) are all returning for the new season.

The season's official description reads: "After [spoiler's] death, Las Encinas faces a new school year trying to have a facelift by covering up disasters of the past. If those who run the system do not actively take action to address these issues, it will have to be the students themselves who do so."

Best in Snow



Season 1 on Disney+ from 18 November

Oh, heaven, help us. For the best chaos before Christmas, there's this – what Disney calmly describes as a "festive holiday special".

Tituss Burgess is the host, with teams from around the world transported to a magical snowy village … Snowdome!

They're thrown into a competition for the title "Best in Snow". With the help of Snowdome's finest carvers, teams have to transform 20-ton blocks of snow into beautiful creations inspired by Pixar, Marvel, Walt Disney Studios and The Muppet Studios.

Are teams able to take on The Lion King and Moana? And get ready for musical performances from Kermit the Frog and Dcappella – oh, and of course, Tituss Burgess, who simply can't resist.

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would



On Netflix from 22 November

A brand new stand-up special from South Africa's comedian, his first – and for Netflix – after announcing his departure from The Daily Show on Comedy Central. Trevor talks about learning to speak German, speaking ill of the dead, judging people in horror movies and ordering Indian food in Scotland!





Echo3



Season 1 on Apple TV+ from 23 November

A black ops thriller and a tale of international intrigue. Set in South America with both English and Spanish dialogue, the story plays out against the backdrop of a "secret war". Amber Chesborough (Jessica Ann Collins) is an American scientist who's disappeared somewhere near the Colombia-Venezuela border.

Brother Bambi (Luke Evans) and her husband, Prince (Michiel Huisman), both with military experience, try and rescue her.

Wednesday



Season 1 on Netflix from 23 November

Christina Ricci who was in the Addams Family movies, appears as Marylin in this 8-episode series from Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (the guy who did Smallville), together with Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, and Gwendoline Christie as headmistress Larissa Weems.

Quite aptly, Wednesday releases on a Wednesday. A killing spree, you say? Well, it's actually being thwarted. The smart, sarcastic – and a little dead inside – gothic teenager, Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), investigates a murder spree while making new friends and enemies at the dark and stormy ... well, Nevermore Academy.

