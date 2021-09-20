All the 2021 Emmy winners

The winners for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced in Los Angeles early on Monday (CAT).
Television's A-list returned to the red carpet in high style for the Emmys on Sunday – the first in-person ceremony in two years.
The 2021 ceremony took place before a limited live audience of nominees and special guests. According to CBS News all attendees had to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19.
See the full list of winners here:
Outstanding drama series
The Crown
Lead actor in a drama series
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Lead actress in a drama series
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Supporting actor in a drama series
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Supporting actress in a drama series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Guest actress in a drama series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Guest actor in a drama series
Courtney B Vance, Lovecraft Country
Writing for a drama series
Peter Morgan, The Crown - War
Directing for a drama series
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown - War
Outstanding limited series
The Queen's Gambit
Lead actor in a limited series or TV movie
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Writing for a limited series, anthology or TV movie
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Directing for a limited series, anthology or TV movie
Scott Frank, The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding comedy series
Ted Lasso
Lead actor in a comedy series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Lead actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Guest actor in a comedy series
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Guest actress in a comedy series
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Writing for a comedy series
Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks - There Is No Line (Pilot)
Directing for a comedy series
Lucia Aniello, Hacks - There Is No Line
Variety sketch series
Saturday Night Live
Variety talk series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Writing for a variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Directing for a variety special
Bo Burnham, Bo Burnham: Inside
Directing for a variety series
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live, Host: Dave Chappelle
Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Variety special (Pre-recorded)
Hamilton
Variety Special (Live)
Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
Competition Program
RuPaul's Drag Race