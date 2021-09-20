All the 2021 Emmy winners

The winners for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced in Los Angeles early on Monday (CAT).

Television's A-list returned to the red carpet in high style for the Emmys on Sunday – the first in-person ceremony in two years.

The 2021 ceremony took place before a limited live audience of nominees and special guests. According to CBS News all attendees had to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

See the full list of winners here:

Outstanding drama series

The Crown

Lead actor in a drama series

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Lead actress in a drama series

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Supporting actor in a drama series

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Supporting actress in a drama series



Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Guest actress in a drama series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Guest actor in a drama series

Courtney B Vance, Lovecraft Country

Writing for a drama series

Peter Morgan, The Crown - War

Directing for a drama series



Jessica Hobbs, The Crown - War

Outstanding limited series

The Queen's Gambit

Lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Writing for a limited series, anthology or TV movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Directing for a limited series, anthology or TV movie

Scott Frank, The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding comedy series

Ted Lasso

Lead actor in a comedy series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Lead actress in a comedy series

Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Guest actor in a comedy series

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Guest actress in a comedy series

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Writing for a comedy series

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks - There Is No Line (Pilot)

Directing for a comedy series

Lucia Aniello, Hacks - There Is No Line

Variety sketch series

Saturday Night Live

Variety talk series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Writing for a variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Directing for a variety special

Bo Burnham, Bo Burnham: Inside

Directing for a variety series

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live, Host: Dave Chappelle

Variety special (Pre-recorded)

Hamilton

Variety Special (Live)

Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Competition Program

RuPaul's Drag Race