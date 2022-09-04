All the Safta 2022 winners

- The 16th annual Saftas (South African Film and Television Awards) took place on Saturday, 3 September.
The 16th annual Saftas (South African Film and Television Awards) was held on Saturday, 3 September.
The show, hosted virtually once again, by media personality Khutso Theledi, comedian Mpho Popps and actor and TV presenter Ryle De Morny, was held one day after the Crafts awards.
The Craft Show streamed on the Saftas YouTube page, and the main Saftas show screened on Mzansi Magic and S3.
The biggest weekend of the local awards season was presented with the theme 'Frame the Future' this year and saw the Multichoice grouping leading the tally scooping up a total of 54 awards across both evenings – up from the 47 they took home last year. These wins boasted a mixed bag across various categories such as "Best TV Soap" for kykNET's Suidooster, "Best Telenovela" for Mzansi Magic's DiepCity, "Best Achievement In Directing - TV Soap" for Binnelanders and "Best Achievement In Scriptwriting - Telenovela" for Legacy.
The broadcast giant's streaming platform, Showmax, boasted 17 wins from shows such as Tali's Baby Diary, the much-loved popular telenovela, The Wife and TV Drama, DAM, to name a few. The public's favourite on-screen brothers from Showmax's The Wife, Mqhele Zulu and Nqoba Zulu, played by Bonko Khoza and Abdul Khoza, won for "Best Actor in a Telenovela" and Best Supporting Actor in Telenovela" respectively.
Veteran actor Nthati Moshesh walked away with "Best Actress in a Telenovela" for her role as Mother Mary in Isono on BET Africa.
The late great Shaleen Surtie Richards, remembered for her role as nurse Muriel Foster, received the "Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela" award for kykNET's Arendsvlei.
The SABC achieved 9 wins, some of which were SABC 2's hit reality show Taste Masters SA, winning "Best Competition Reality Show", while SABC 1's The Braai Show with Cassper received "Best Variety Show". Seasoned actor Manaka Ranaka was awarded "Best Actress in a TV Soap for Generations: The Legacy for her role as Lucy. S3's acclaimed documentary Murder In Paris won the "Best Achievement in Sound Documentary", while "Best Entertainment Programme" was scooped up by SABC 2's Musiek Roulette.
Popular streaming platform Netflix walked away with 7 awards in various categories for its two feature films, I Am All Girls and Angeliena, and hit TV comedy How To Ruin Christmas S2.
e.tv's House of Zwide received 4 wins at the Craft Awards and Scandal! scooped the best supporting actor and actor roles in a TV Soap. The broadcast platform overall won 11 awards, where "Best Actor in a TV Soap" was scooped up by Thabo Malema for his portrayal of Bohang in Scandal!.
The public had their say in the coveted Public Vote categories where Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo was voted as the "Best TV Presenter" for her stellar performance as the host of Old Mutual's Amazing Voices, and DiepCity was voted as the Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela.
This year's accolade for the Lifetime Achievement Award went to the legendary Mme Connie Chiume for her 45 years of dedicated service to the South African television industry and broader global film industry. Receiving a notable mention from the Honourable Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture during the broadcast, Mme Chiume joins an illustrious list of previous Lifetime Achievers, including Thoko Ntshiga, Thembi Mtshali and Lydia Mokgokoloshi.
Both the Craft and main show included stellar performances from Zoë Modiga, Goodluck, Samthing Soweto, Langa Mavuso, Jesse Clegg and Hush SA, to name a few.
SEE THE FULL LIST OF WINNERS AT THE CRAFT AWARDS AND SAFTAS HERE:
CRAFT AWARDS
Best Achievement in Sound, Documentary
Anthony Croft, Murder In Paris
Best Achievement in Editing, Documentary
Esther Badenhorst, I Am Here
Best Achievement in Cinematography, Documentary
Rick Joaquim, I Am Here
Best Achievement in Directing, Documentary
Khalid Shamis, The Colonel's Stray Dogs
Best Documentary Short
Ulwandle - The Ocean
Best Made For TV Documentary
Devilsdorp
Best Documentary Feature
I Am Here
Best Natural History and Environmental Programme
Unholy Alliance
Youth Achiever Award
Lwazi Msipha
Best Children’s Programme
Siyaya – Come Wild With Us!
Best Educational Programme
Kick It
Best Factual Programme
Die Staat Teen
Best Competition Reality Show
The Taste Master SA
Best Structured Soapie Reality Show
The Unexpected - DJ Zinhle
Best Docu-Reality
Ghosted Africa: Love Gone Missing
Outstanding Person with Disability Contributor Award
Calvin Ratladi
Best Youth Programme
The Kingdom
Best Online Content
Politically Aweh
Best Lifestyle Programme
Die Broer Toer
Best Current Affairs Programme
Beitbridge Border Post
Best Student Film
Water Is Water
Best Made For TV Movie
Boxing Day
Best International Format
Family Feud South Africa
Best Entertainment Programme
Musiek Roulette
Best Variety Show
The Braai Show with Cassper
Best Achievement in Make-Up And Hairstyling, TV Comedy
Nthabiseng Senong, Nomagugu Makgopela & Thandeka Feliti, African Dreams
Best Achievement in Wardrobe, TV Comedy
Cassandra Rowland, G.I.L.
Best Achievement in Sound, TV Comedy
Simon Ratcliffe, How to Ruin Christmas
Best Achievement In Art Direction, TV Comedy
Beatrix Van Zyl, G.I.L.
Best Achievement in Editing, TV Comedy
Richard Starkey & Gordon Midgley, Tali's Baby Diary
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting, TV Comedy
Rethabile Ramaphakela, Lwazi Mvusi, Thuso Sibisi, Sunni Faba, Salah Sabiti & KatlehoRamaphakela, How to Ruin Christmas
Best Achievement in Cinematography, TV Comedy
Fahema Hendricks, Troukoors
Best Achievement In Directing, TV Comedy
Ari Kruger & Daniel Zimbler, Tali's Baby Diary
Outstanding Provincial Contributor Award
Nceba Mqolomba
Best Achievement in Make-Up & Hairstyling, TV Drama
Minke Swart, 4 Mure
Best Achievement in Wardrobe, TV Drama
Mariechen Vosloo, 4 Mure
Best Achievement in Sound, TV Drama
Joel 'Juelz' Mahlatjie, eHostela
Best Achievement in Original Music/Score, TV Drama
Zithulele Khwela, Umkhokha
Best Achievement in Art Direction, TV Drama
Sue Steele, Dam
Best Achievement in Editing, TV Drama
Regardt Botha, Markus Van Schalkwyk & Eva Du Preez, Nêrens Noordkaap
Best Achievement in Cinematography, TV Drama
Tom Marais, Reyka
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting, TV Drama
Rohan Dickson, Reyka
Best Achievement in Directing, TV Drama
Catharine Cooke & Zwelesizwe Ntuli, Reyka
Best Achievement in Make-Up & Hairstyling, TV Soap/Telenovela
Refentse Munyai, DiepCity
Best Achievement in Wardrobe, TV Soap/Telenovela
Beverly Mogorosi & Teddy Geldart, House of Zwide
Best Achievement In Sound, TV Soap/Telenovela
Tshepiso Matlou,Janno Muller,Jonty Everton,Thapelo Makhubo &Jeanre Greyling, House of Zwide
Best Achievement in Editing, TV Soap/Telenovela
LJ Rice,Sibongeleni Mabuyakhulu & Simphiwe Nhlumayo, House of Zwide
Best Achievement in Original Music/Score, Telenovela
Brendan Jury, The River
Emerging Filmmaker
Jordy Sank
Best Achievement in Cinematography, Telenovela
Ryan Lotter & Lekau Mamabolo, House of Zwide
Best Achievement in Art Direction, TV Soap/Telenovela
Noluthando Lobese, DiepCity
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting, Telenovela
Gwydion Beynon & Phathutshedzo Makwarela, Legacy
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting, TV Soap
Ameera Patel, Sanele Zulu, Grace Mahlaba, Thomas Hall, Myolisi Sikupela, NonhlanhlaSimelane, Omphile Molusi, Rosalind Butler; Teresca, Muishond, Themba Mahlangu &Kelly Robinson, Scandal!
Best Achievement in Directing, Telenovela
Mandla Ngcongwane, Manqoba Mathunjwa, Thandokazi Msumza & Mamohato Askew, DiepCity
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting, TV Soap
Ameera Patel, Sanele Zulu, Grace Mahlaba, Thomas Hall, Myolisi Sikupela, NonhlanhlaSimelane, Omphile Molusi, Rosalind Butler; Teresca, Muishond, Themba Mahlangu &Kelly Robinson, Scandal!
Best Achievement in Directing, TV Soap
Danie Joubert, Binnelanders
Best Achievement in Make-Up & Hairstyling, Feature Film
Annie Butler, Glasshouse
Best Achievement in Costume Design, Feature Film
Catherine Mcintosh, Glasshouse
Best Achievement in Sound Design, Feature Film
Ebenhaezer Smal (Haezer), Keagan Higgins, Rob Brinkworth & Gustav StutterheimFried Barry
Best Achievement in Editing, Feature Film
Rowan Jackson, Glasshouse
Best Achievement In Production Design, Feature Film
Kerry Von Lillienveld, Glasshouse
Best Achievement in Original Music/ Score, Feature Film
Ebenhaezer Smal (Haezer), Fried Barry
Best Achievement in Cinematography, Feature Film
Justus De Jager, Glasshouse
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting, Feature Film
Jafta Mamabolo, Freedom
MAIN AWARDS
Best Supporting Actress, TV Soap
Natasha Sutherland, Scandal!
Best Supporting Actor, TV Soap
Jerry Mofokeng Wa Makhetha, Scandal!
Best Supporting Actress, Telenovela
Shaleen Surtie Richards, Arendsvlei
Best Supporting Actor, Telenovela
Abdul Khoza, The Wife
Best Actress, TV Soap
Manaka Ranaka, Generations: The Legacy
Best Actor, TV Soap
Thabo Malema, Scandal!
Best Actress, Telenovela
Nthati Moshesh, Isono
Best Actor, Telenovela
Bonko Khoza, The Wife
Best TV Soap
Suidooster
Best Telenovela
DiepCity
Best Supporting Actress, TV Drama
Natasha Loring, Dam
Best Supporting Actor, TV Drama
Warren Masemola, Is'phindiselo
Best Actress, TV Drama
Kim Engelbrecht, Reyka
Best Actor, TV Drama
Thobani Dlomo Nzuza, eHostela
Best TV Drama
4 Mure
Best Supporting Actress, TV Comedy
Kate Normington, Tali's Baby Diary
Best Supporting Actor, TV Comedy
Frank Opperman, G.I.L.
Best Actress, TV Comedy
Julia Anastasopoulos, Tali's Baby Diary
Best Actor, TV Comedy
Saint Seseli, How to Ruin Christmas
Best TV Comedy
Tali's Baby Diary
Best Short Film
#Wearedyinghere
Best Supporting Actress, Feature Film
Nomvelo Makhanya, I Am All Girls
Best Supporting Actor, Feature Film
Tshamano Sebe, Angeliena
Best Actress, Feature Film
Hlubi Mboya-Arnold, I Am All Girls
Best Actor, Feature Film
Jafta Mamabolo, Freedom
Best Achievement in Directing, Feature Film
Amy Jephta, Barakat
Best Feature Film
I Am All Girls
Lifetime Achiever Award
Connie Chiume
PUBLIC VOTE:
Best TV Presenter
Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo – Old Mutual Amazing Voices
Most Popular TV Soap or Telenovela
DiepCity