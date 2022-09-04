All the Safta 2022 winners

The 16th annual Saftas (South African Film and Television Awards) took place on Saturday, 3 September.

The awards was held virtually and hosted by Khutso Theledi, Mpho Popps and Ryle De Morny one day after the Craft Awards.

The Multichoice group led the pack scooping up a total of 54 awards across both evenings.

The 16th annual Saftas (South African Film and Television Awards) was held on Saturday, 3 September.

The show, hosted virtually once again, by media personality Khutso Theledi, comedian Mpho Popps and actor and TV presenter Ryle De Morny, was held one day after the Crafts awards.

The Craft Show streamed on the Saftas YouTube page, and the main Saftas show screened on Mzansi Magic and S3.

The biggest weekend of the local awards season was presented with the theme 'Frame the Future' this year and saw the Multichoice grouping leading the tally scooping up a total of 54 awards across both evenings – up from the 47 they took home last year. These wins boasted a mixed bag across various categories such as "Best TV Soap" for kykNET's Suidooster, "Best Telenovela" for Mzansi Magic's DiepCity, "Best Achievement In Directing - TV Soap" for Binnelanders and "Best Achievement In Scriptwriting - Telenovela" for Legacy.

The broadcast giant's streaming platform, Showmax, boasted 17 wins from shows such as Tali's Baby Diary, the much-loved popular telenovela, The Wife and TV Drama, DAM, to name a few. The public's favourite on-screen brothers from Showmax's The Wife, Mqhele Zulu and Nqoba Zulu, played by Bonko Khoza and Abdul Khoza, won for "Best Actor in a Telenovela" and Best Supporting Actor in Telenovela" respectively.

Veteran actor Nthati Moshesh walked away with "Best Actress in a Telenovela" for her role as Mother Mary in Isono on BET Africa.

The late great Shaleen Surtie Richards, remembered for her role as nurse Muriel Foster, received the "Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela" award for kykNET's Arendsvlei.

The SABC achieved 9 wins, some of which were SABC 2's hit reality show Taste Masters SA, winning "Best Competition Reality Show", while SABC 1's The Braai Show with Cassper received "Best Variety Show". Seasoned actor Manaka Ranaka was awarded "Best Actress in a TV Soap for Generations: The Legacy for her role as Lucy. S3's acclaimed documentary Murder In Paris won the "Best Achievement in Sound Documentary", while "Best Entertainment Programme" was scooped up by SABC 2's Musiek Roulette.

Popular streaming platform Netflix walked away with 7 awards in various categories for its two feature films, I Am All Girls and Angeliena, and hit TV comedy How To Ruin Christmas S2.

e.tv's House of Zwide received 4 wins at the Craft Awards and Scandal! scooped the best supporting actor and actor roles in a TV Soap. The broadcast platform overall won 11 awards, where "Best Actor in a TV Soap" was scooped up by Thabo Malema for his portrayal of Bohang in Scandal!.

The public had their say in the coveted Public Vote categories where Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo was voted as the "Best TV Presenter" for her stellar performance as the host of Old Mutual's Amazing Voices, and DiepCity was voted as the Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela.

This year's accolade for the Lifetime Achievement Award went to the legendary Mme Connie Chiume for her 45 years of dedicated service to the South African television industry and broader global film industry. Receiving a notable mention from the Honourable Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture during the broadcast, Mme Chiume joins an illustrious list of previous Lifetime Achievers, including Thoko Ntshiga, Thembi Mtshali and Lydia Mokgokoloshi.

Both the Craft and main show included stellar performances from Zoë Modiga, Goodluck, Samthing Soweto, Langa Mavuso, Jesse Clegg and Hush SA, to name a few.

SEE THE FULL LIST OF WINNERS AT THE CRAFT AWARDS AND SAFTAS HERE:

CRAFT AWARDS



Best Achievement in Sound, Documentary

Anthony Croft, Murder In Paris



Best Achievement in Editing, Documentary

Esther Badenhorst, I Am Here



Best Achievement in Cinematography, Documentary

Rick Joaquim, I Am Here



Best Achievement in Directing, Documentary

Khalid Shamis, The Colonel's Stray Dogs



Best Documentary Short

Ulwandle - The Ocean



Best Made For TV Documentary

Devilsdorp



Best Documentary Feature

I Am Here



Best Natural History and Environmental Programme

Unholy Alliance



Youth Achiever Award

Lwazi Msipha



Best Children’s Programme

Siyaya – Come Wild With Us!



Best Educational Programme

Kick It



Best Factual Programme

Die Staat Teen



Best Competition Reality Show

The Taste Master SA



Best Structured Soapie Reality Show

The Unexpected - DJ Zinhle



Best Docu-Reality

Ghosted Africa: Love Gone Missing



Outstanding Person with Disability Contributor Award

Calvin Ratladi



Best Youth Programme

The Kingdom



Best Online Content

Politically Aweh



Best Lifestyle Programme

Die Broer Toer



Best Current Affairs Programme

Beitbridge Border Post



Best Student Film

Water Is Water



Best Made For TV Movie

Boxing Day



Best International Format

Family Feud South Africa



Best Entertainment Programme

Musiek Roulette



Best Variety Show

The Braai Show with Cassper



Best Achievement in Make-Up And Hairstyling, TV Comedy

Nthabiseng Senong, Nomagugu Makgopela & Thandeka Feliti, African Dreams



Best Achievement in Wardrobe, TV Comedy

Cassandra Rowland, G.I.L.



Best Achievement in Sound, TV Comedy

Simon Ratcliffe, How to Ruin Christmas



Best Achievement In Art Direction, TV Comedy

Beatrix Van Zyl, G.I.L.



Best Achievement in Editing, TV Comedy

Richard Starkey & Gordon Midgley, Tali's Baby Diary



Best Achievement in Scriptwriting, TV Comedy

Rethabile Ramaphakela, Lwazi Mvusi, Thuso Sibisi, Sunni Faba, Salah Sabiti & KatlehoRamaphakela, How to Ruin Christmas



Best Achievement in Cinematography, TV Comedy

Fahema Hendricks, Troukoors



Best Achievement In Directing, TV Comedy

Ari Kruger & Daniel Zimbler, Tali's Baby Diary



Outstanding Provincial Contributor Award

Nceba Mqolomba



Best Achievement in Make-Up & Hairstyling, TV Drama

Minke Swart, 4 Mure



Best Achievement in Wardrobe, TV Drama

Mariechen Vosloo, 4 Mure



Best Achievement in Sound, TV Drama

Joel 'Juelz' Mahlatjie, eHostela



Best Achievement in Original Music/Score, TV Drama

Zithulele Khwela, Umkhokha



Best Achievement in Art Direction, TV Drama

Sue Steele, Dam



Best Achievement in Editing, TV Drama

Regardt Botha, Markus Van Schalkwyk & Eva Du Preez, Nêrens Noordkaap



Best Achievement in Cinematography, TV Drama

Tom Marais, Reyka



Best Achievement in Scriptwriting, TV Drama

Rohan Dickson, Reyka



Best Achievement in Directing, TV Drama

Catharine Cooke & Zwelesizwe Ntuli, Reyka



Best Achievement in Make-Up & Hairstyling, TV Soap/Telenovela

Refentse Munyai, DiepCity



Best Achievement in Wardrobe, TV Soap/Telenovela

Beverly Mogorosi & Teddy Geldart, House of Zwide



Best Achievement In Sound, TV Soap/Telenovela

Tshepiso Matlou,Janno Muller,Jonty Everton,Thapelo Makhubo &Jeanre Greyling, House of Zwide



Best Achievement in Editing, TV Soap/Telenovela

LJ Rice,Sibongeleni Mabuyakhulu & Simphiwe Nhlumayo, House of Zwide



Best Achievement in Original Music/Score, Telenovela

Brendan Jury, The River



Emerging Filmmaker

Jordy Sank



Best Achievement in Cinematography, Telenovela

Ryan Lotter & Lekau Mamabolo, House of Zwide



Best Achievement in Art Direction, TV Soap/Telenovela

Noluthando Lobese, DiepCity



Best Achievement in Scriptwriting, Telenovela

Gwydion Beynon & Phathutshedzo Makwarela, Legacy



Best Achievement in Scriptwriting, TV Soap

Ameera Patel, Sanele Zulu, Grace Mahlaba, Thomas Hall, Myolisi Sikupela, NonhlanhlaSimelane, Omphile Molusi, Rosalind Butler; Teresca, Muishond, Themba Mahlangu &Kelly Robinson, Scandal!



Best Achievement in Directing, Telenovela

Mandla Ngcongwane, Manqoba Mathunjwa, Thandokazi Msumza & Mamohato Askew, DiepCity



Best Achievement in Scriptwriting, TV Soap

Ameera Patel, Sanele Zulu, Grace Mahlaba, Thomas Hall, Myolisi Sikupela, NonhlanhlaSimelane, Omphile Molusi, Rosalind Butler; Teresca, Muishond, Themba Mahlangu &Kelly Robinson, Scandal!



Best Achievement in Directing, TV Soap

Danie Joubert, Binnelanders



Best Achievement in Make-Up & Hairstyling, Feature Film

Annie Butler, Glasshouse



Best Achievement in Costume Design, Feature Film

Catherine Mcintosh, Glasshouse



Best Achievement in Sound Design, Feature Film

Ebenhaezer Smal (Haezer), Keagan Higgins, Rob Brinkworth & Gustav StutterheimFried Barry



Best Achievement in Editing, Feature Film

Rowan Jackson, Glasshouse



Best Achievement In Production Design, Feature Film

Kerry Von Lillienveld, Glasshouse



Best Achievement in Original Music/ Score, Feature Film

Ebenhaezer Smal (Haezer), Fried Barry



Best Achievement in Cinematography, Feature Film

Justus De Jager, Glasshouse



Best Achievement in Scriptwriting, Feature Film

Jafta Mamabolo, Freedom

MAIN AWARDS



Best Supporting Actress, TV Soap

Natasha Sutherland, Scandal!



Best Supporting Actor, TV Soap

Jerry Mofokeng Wa Makhetha, Scandal!



Best Supporting Actress, Telenovela

Shaleen Surtie Richards, Arendsvlei



Best Supporting Actor, Telenovela

Abdul Khoza, The Wife



Best Actress, TV Soap

Manaka Ranaka, Generations: The Legacy



Best Actor, TV Soap

Thabo Malema, Scandal!



Best Actress, Telenovela

Nthati Moshesh, Isono



Best Actor, Telenovela

Bonko Khoza, The Wife



Best TV Soap

Suidooster



Best Telenovela

DiepCity



Best Supporting Actress, TV Drama

Natasha Loring, Dam



Best Supporting Actor, TV Drama

Warren Masemola, Is'phindiselo



Best Actress, TV Drama

Kim Engelbrecht, Reyka



Best Actor, TV Drama

Thobani Dlomo Nzuza, eHostela



Best TV Drama

4 Mure



Best Supporting Actress, TV Comedy

Kate Normington, Tali's Baby Diary



Best Supporting Actor, TV Comedy

Frank Opperman, G.I.L.



Best Actress, TV Comedy

Julia Anastasopoulos, Tali's Baby Diary



Best Actor, TV Comedy

Saint Seseli, How to Ruin Christmas

Best TV Comedy

Tali's Baby Diary

Best Short Film

#Wearedyinghere



Best Supporting Actress, Feature Film

Nomvelo Makhanya, I Am All Girls



Best Supporting Actor, Feature Film

Tshamano Sebe, Angeliena



Best Actress, Feature Film

Hlubi Mboya-Arnold, I Am All Girls



Best Actor, Feature Film

Jafta Mamabolo, Freedom



Best Achievement in Directing, Feature Film

Amy Jephta, Barakat



Best Feature Film

I Am All Girls



Lifetime Achiever Award

Connie Chiume



PUBLIC VOTE:



Best TV Presenter

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo – Old Mutual Amazing Voices



Most Popular TV Soap or Telenovela

DiepCity