All the winners at Saftas 2021

The 15th annual Saftas awards was a socially distanced affair with winners announced virtually by hosts Dineo Langa, Mpho Popps, and Graeme Richards.

The winners of the Craft Awards were announced on Friday.

MultiChoice lead the pack with a combined 47 awards, followed by Netflix with 19.

Gomora was voted Most Popular Soap/Telenovela and Hectic on 3's Entle Bizana voted Best Presenter by the public for the second year in a row.

South African film and TV stars were celebrated and honoured at the 15th annual Saftas ceremony.



The biggest weekend of the local awards season kicked off on Friday evening when the first awards were handed out.

READ MORE | Saftas 2021 Craft Awards winners announced

The virtual event kicked off at 18:30 with a red-carpet experience with a difference hosted by LaSizwe and Lerato Kganyago and streamed live on the Saftas YouTube channel.

Dineo Langa, Mpho Popps, and Graeme Richards hosted the main ceremony simulcast on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161) and SABC3 (DStv 193).



The theme of the annual awards show was Still Shining, following a challenging year experienced by the industry.

MultiChoice bagged the most wins winning 47 awards boasting wins in various categories such as Best Film for kykNET's Griekwastad, Best Telenovela for M-Net's first telenovela Legacy and Best Structured Soapie Reality Show for Life with Kelly Khumalo streamed on Showmax. Netflix followed with a total of 19 awards; among those winners are Netflix Originals How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding and Feature Film Riding with Sugar as well as 2021 Oscars winner My Octopus Teacher.

Gomora was voted Most Popular Soap/Telenovela and Hectic on 3's Entle Bizana voted Best Presenter by the public for the second year in a row.

SAFTAs 15, what an amazing win for the industry we serve! I'd like to congratulate all the winners as well as our valued partners, especially our broadcast partners, Mzansi Magic and S3. It truly is an honour for the NFVF to be the custodians of the SAFTAs and to watch the industry grow and flourish. Amid a global pandemic, our artists persevered, entertained, and challenged themselves, and this can be witnessed in the number of nominees that this year witnessed. I'm grateful for the industry that continues to walk the SAFTAs journey with us, and true to this year's theme, the industry is absolutely still shining. Makhosazana Khanyile, National Film & Video Foundation CEO





See the full list of winners here:

TV SOAP/TELENOVELA

Best Actress

Sindi Dlathu, The River (1Magic)

Best Actor

Menzi Ngubane, Isibaya (Mzansi Magic)

Best Supporting Actress

Michelle Botes, Legacy (MNet)

Best Supporting Actor

Meshack Mavuso Magabane, The River (1Magic)

Best Actress

Petronella Tshuma, Rhythm City (E.tv)

Best Actor

Clint Brink, Binnelanders (kykNET)

Best Supporting Actress

Masasa Mbangeni, Scandal (E.tv)

Best Supporting Actor

Mothusi Magano, Skeem Saam (SABC 1)

Best TV Soap

Rhythm City (E.tv)

Best Telenovela

Legacy (M-Net)

TV DRAMA

Best Actress

Kate Liquorish, Still Breathing (M-Net)

Best Actor

Brandon Auret, Still Breathing (M-Net)

Best Supporting Actress

June van Merch, Sara se Geheim Season 3 (kykNET)

Best Supporting Actor

James Ngcobo, Queen Sono Season 1 (Netflix)

Best TV Drama

Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix)

TV COMEDY

Best Actress

Busisiwe Lurayi, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)

Best Actor

James Borthwick, Hotel (kykNET)

Best Supporting Actress

Martelize Kolver, Hotel (kykNET)

Best Supporting Actor

Desmond Dube, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)

Best TV Comedy

The Riviera (SABC 2)

Best TV Presenter (Public Vote Category)

Entle Bizana, Hectic on 3 (SABC 3)

Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela (Public Vote Category)

Gomora, Seriti Films (Mzansi Magic)

Best Natural History and Environmental Programme

My Octopus Teacher

Production House: Sea Change Project

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Best Documentary Feature

How to Steal a Country

FEATURE FILM

Best Actress

Tinarie Van Wyk Loots, Gat In Die Muur (Hole In The Wall) (Netflix)

Best Actor

Tshamano Sebe, 8 – (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress

Tarryn Wyngaard, Stam (DStv Box office)

Best Supporting Actor

Hakeem Kae Kazim, Riding with Sugar (Netflix)

Best Feature Film

Griekwastad, SCENE23 (kykNET)

Best Achievement in Directing - Feature Film

Jozua Malherbe, Griekwastad (kykNET)

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Feature Film

René van Rooyen, Toorbos (kykNet)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr Gcina Mhlophe