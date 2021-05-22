All the winners at Saftas 2021

- The 15th annual Saftas awards was a socially distanced affair with winners announced virtually by hosts Dineo Langa, Mpho Popps, and Graeme Richards.
- The winners of the Craft Awards were announced on Friday.
- MultiChoice lead the pack with a combined 47 awards, followed by Netflix with 19.
- Gomora was voted Most Popular Soap/Telenovela and Hectic on 3's Entle Bizana voted Best Presenter by the public for the second year in a row.
South African film and TV stars were celebrated and honoured at the 15th annual Saftas ceremony.
The biggest weekend of the local awards season kicked off on Friday evening when the first awards were handed out.
The virtual event kicked off at 18:30 with a red-carpet experience with a difference hosted by LaSizwe and Lerato Kganyago and streamed live on the Saftas YouTube channel.
Dineo Langa, Mpho Popps, and Graeme Richards hosted the main ceremony simulcast on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161) and SABC3 (DStv 193).
The theme of the annual awards show was Still Shining, following a challenging year experienced by the industry.
MultiChoice bagged the most wins winning 47 awards boasting wins in various categories such as Best Film for kykNET's Griekwastad, Best Telenovela for M-Net's first telenovela Legacy and Best Structured Soapie Reality Show for Life with Kelly Khumalo streamed on Showmax. Netflix followed with a total of 19 awards; among those winners are Netflix Originals How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding and Feature Film Riding with Sugar as well as 2021 Oscars winner My Octopus Teacher.
Gomora was voted Most Popular Soap/Telenovela and Hectic on 3's Entle Bizana voted Best Presenter by the public for the second year in a row.
See the full list of winners here:
TV SOAP/TELENOVELA
Best Actress
Sindi Dlathu, The River (1Magic)
Best Actor
Menzi Ngubane, Isibaya (Mzansi Magic)
Best Supporting Actress
Michelle Botes, Legacy (MNet)
Best Supporting Actor
Meshack Mavuso Magabane, The River (1Magic)
Best Actress
Petronella Tshuma, Rhythm City (E.tv)
Best Actor
Clint Brink, Binnelanders (kykNET)
Best Supporting Actress
Masasa Mbangeni, Scandal (E.tv)
Best Supporting Actor
Mothusi Magano, Skeem Saam (SABC 1)
Best TV Soap
Rhythm City (E.tv)
Best Telenovela
Legacy (M-Net)
TV DRAMA
Best Actress
Kate Liquorish, Still Breathing (M-Net)
Best Actor
Brandon Auret, Still Breathing (M-Net)
Best Supporting Actress
June van Merch, Sara se Geheim Season 3 (kykNET)
Best Supporting Actor
James Ngcobo, Queen Sono Season 1 (Netflix)
Best TV Drama
Blood and Water Season 1 (Netflix)
TV COMEDY
Best Actress
Busisiwe Lurayi, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Best Actor
James Borthwick, Hotel (kykNET)
Best Supporting Actress
Martelize Kolver, Hotel (kykNET)
Best Supporting Actor
Desmond Dube, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix)
Best TV Comedy
The Riviera (SABC 2)
Best TV Presenter (Public Vote Category)
Entle Bizana, Hectic on 3 (SABC 3)
Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela (Public Vote Category)
Gomora, Seriti Films (Mzansi Magic)
Best Natural History and Environmental Programme
My Octopus Teacher
Production House: Sea Change Project
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Best Documentary Feature
How to Steal a Country
FEATURE FILM
Best Actress
Tinarie Van Wyk Loots, Gat In Die Muur (Hole In The Wall) (Netflix)
Best Actor
Tshamano Sebe, 8 – (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress
Tarryn Wyngaard, Stam (DStv Box office)
Best Supporting Actor
Hakeem Kae Kazim, Riding with Sugar (Netflix)
Best Feature Film
Griekwastad, SCENE23 (kykNET)
Best Achievement in Directing - Feature Film
Jozua Malherbe, Griekwastad (kykNET)
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Feature Film
René van Rooyen, Toorbos (kykNet)
Lifetime Achievement Award
Dr Gcina Mhlophe