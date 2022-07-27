19m ago

add bookmark

Another high-profile exec reportedly exits MultiChoice as streaming services make inroads in SA

accreditation
Thinus Ferreira, Herman Eloff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gideon Khobane. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
Gideon Khobane. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

The brain-drain of MultiChoice's high-profile top executives rank continues with Gideon Khobane, MultiChoice's group executive of general entertainment, who has reportedly exited the Randburg-based satellite pay-TV operator. 

Insiders told News24 that Khobane resigned and left MultiChoice earlier this month.

It's reported that Khobane accepted a new executive position at Amazon. News24 reached out to the businessman who said he had "no comment at this time". 

A media request to MultiChoice to confirm the information was met with a blunt response; "We don’t comment on speculation about employee related matters." 

No further comment was given.

Khobane's LinkedIn profile is updated to show that he worked as "Group Executive: General Entertainment" at MultiChoice from "November 2020 to July 2022". 

Amazon which has been advertising multiple job vacancies in South Africa over the past few months is rapidly making inroads with its Amazon Prime Video video streaming service in Africa and is planning to scale up its e-commerce commercial activities, as well as its Prime Video presence and content rollout in South Africa and across the continent.  

Gideon Khobane who joined M-Net in 2008 and was a former director of M-Net's general entertainment channels, became SuperSport CEO in February 2016. He served as MultiChoice's group executive of general entertainment for just over a year and a half since his promotion to this position late in 2020.  

Nkateko Mabaso who was also promoted in October 2020 with the title of MultiChoice's group executive in charge of programming, also exited MultiChoice after he had worked in the position for a year until he resigned, joining Netflix as director of licensing and co-productions for Africa. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
multichoicetv
For subscribers
A deep dive into the life of a shark scientist

25 Jul

A deep dive into the life of a shark scientist
Brad Pitt says he's in the 'last leg' of his career

21 Jul

Brad Pitt says he's in the 'last leg' of his career
Lalela Mswane’s road to pageant victory

21 Jul

Lalela Mswane’s road to pageant victory
Stranger Things fan theories

18 Jul

Stranger Things fan theories
Read more here
Showmax
Silence is not enough in A Quiet Place Part II»

22 Jul

Silence is not enough in A Quiet Place Part II»
Angelina Jolie isn't holding back in Those Who Wish Me Dead»

22 Jul

Angelina Jolie isn't holding back in Those Who Wish Me Dead»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

22 Jul

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
5 SAFTA nominees to stream, from DAM to Tali's Baby Diary»

21 Jul

5 SAFTA nominees to stream, from DAM to Tali's Baby Diary»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo