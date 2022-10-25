Apple TV+ hits SA viewers with 47% price hike





AppleTV+ has implemented an increase of 47% in South Africa.

The subscription has increased from R84.99 to R124.99 per month following a $2 increase in the US.

This is the first-ever price hike the service has implemented since its launch in 2019.

Overnight Apple TV+ in South Africa has undergone a massive price hike of 47%, immediately jumping from R84.99 per month to a whopping R124.99 per month, following a $2 price hike in America that was applied to South Africa too.

Apple TV+ will now cost more since the video streaming service's content offering has grown, and it has more content available for subscribers to watch.





A rep from DNA Brand Architects didn't immediately have a response from Apple about the soaring price increase in South Africa when asked about it in a media query late on Monday night.



Apple Music is also increasing, surging from R59.99 to R69.99 per month – a sudden increase of 16.7%. The Apple Music Family plan jumped a whopping 22.2% overnight from R89.99 to R109.99 per month, while Apple One surged from R139.99 to R179.99 per month.

Apple says in a statement, "We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies".

"Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world's most creative storytellers."

About the Apple Music price hike, Apple says, "The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music. We also continue to add innovative features that make Apple Music the world's best listening experience".



