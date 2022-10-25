1h ago

add bookmark

Apple TV+ hits SA viewers with 47% price hike

accreditation
Thinus Ferreira
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jason Momoa in See.
Jason Momoa in See.
Photo: AppleTV+

  • AppleTV+ has implemented an increase of 47% in South Africa.
  • The subscription has increased from R84.99 to R124.99 per month following a $2 increase in the US.
  • This is the first-ever price hike the service has implemented since its launch in 2019.

Overnight Apple TV+ in South Africa has undergone a massive price hike of 47%, immediately jumping from R84.99 per month to a whopping R124.99 per month, following a $2 price hike in America that was applied to South Africa too.

Apple TV+ will now cost more since the video streaming service's content offering has grown, and it has more content available for subscribers to watch.


A rep from DNA Brand Architects didn't immediately have a response from Apple about the soaring price increase in South Africa when asked about it in a media query late on Monday night.

This is the first-ever price hike for Apple TV+ in the United States, as well as in South Africa and elsewhere in the world.

Apple Music is also increasing, surging from R59.99 to R69.99 per month – a sudden increase of 16.7%. The Apple Music Family plan jumped a whopping 22.2% overnight from R89.99 to R109.99 per month, while Apple One surged from R139.99 to R179.99 per month.

Apple says in a statement, "We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies".

"Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world's most creative storytellers."

About the Apple Music price hike, Apple says, "The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music. We also continue to add innovative features that make Apple Music the world's best listening experience".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
appletv+tvstreaming service
For subscribers
How Camilla became one of the most popular royals

2h ago

How Camilla became one of the most popular royals
Below Deck's SA star Tumi Mhlongo has seen it all

21 Oct

Below Deck's SA star Tumi Mhlongo has seen it all
The Old Man is not your average crime drama

21 Oct

The Old Man is not your average crime drama
Nine celebrities and their historical doppelgängers

19 Oct

Nine celebrities and their historical doppelgängers
Read more here
Showmax
This women's mag is hot off the presses in comedy series Minx»

3h ago

This women's mag is hot off the presses in comedy series Minx»
Discover the past; save the future in Ghostbusters: Afterlife»

3h ago

Discover the past; save the future in Ghostbusters: Afterlife»
Live soccer plus all of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 from R199 PM on Showmax Pro»

21 Oct

Live soccer plus all of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 from R199 PM on Showmax Pro»
10 things to know about Blood Psalms so far»

21 Oct

10 things to know about Blood Psalms so far»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo