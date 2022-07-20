Arnold Vosloo stars in Netflix's first Afrikaans series

South African-born Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo will star in Netflix's first Afrikaans series, Ludik.

In the six-part skop-skiet-en-donder show, Vosloo plays Dan Ludik, who appears to be a salt-of-the-earth oke, styling himself as a wholesome family man running a successful furniture business, reads a press statement.

"However, behind the veneer of respectability, Ludik is steeped in the underworld that sees him crossing paths with mobsters and murderers. With his family in turmoil, jail time on the horizon and death imminent, Ludik must rely on his old and new allies to prevail and save his everything."

"Maximum woes (chaos) is what ensues," says Rose and Oaks Media, the producers and brainchild of the series led by Anele Mdoda, Paul Buys and Frankie Du Toit.

Other cast members include Rob Van Vuuren, Diaan Lawrenson and Zane Meas.

Ludik premieres on the streaming service on 26 August.



