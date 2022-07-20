2h ago

add bookmark

Arnold Vosloo stars in Netflix's first Afrikaans series

accreditation
Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Arnold Vosloo in Ludik.
Arnold Vosloo in Ludik.
Photo: Netflix

South African-born Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo will star in Netflix's first Afrikaans series, Ludik.

In the six-part skop-skiet-en-donder show, Vosloo plays Dan Ludik, who appears to be a salt-of-the-earth oke, styling himself as a wholesome family man running a successful furniture business, reads a press statement.

"However, behind the veneer of respectability, Ludik is steeped in the underworld that sees him crossing paths with mobsters and murderers. With his family in turmoil, jail time on the horizon and death imminent, Ludik must rely on his old and new allies to prevail and save his everything."

"Maximum woes (chaos) is what ensues," says Rose and Oaks Media, the producers and brainchild of the series led by Anele Mdoda, Paul Buys and Frankie Du Toit.

Other cast members include Rob Van Vuuren, Diaan Lawrenson and Zane Meas. 

Ludik premieres on the streaming service on 26 August.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
netflixarnold voslootv
For subscribers
Stranger Things fan theories

18 Jul

Stranger Things fan theories
Idols SA is back for season 18!

15 Jul

Idols SA is back for season 18!
From city slicker to plaasjapie

14 Jul

From city slicker to plaasjapie
SA singer Elaine makes waves across the globe

13 Jul

SA singer Elaine makes waves across the globe
Read more here
Showmax
Barry S3 is Rotten Tomatoes' top series of 2022 so far»

15 Jul

Barry S3 is Rotten Tomatoes' top series of 2022 so far»
Everything there is to know about Life With Kelly Khumalo S3»

15 Jul

Everything there is to know about Life With Kelly Khumalo S3»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

08 Jul

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Binge all of Living the Dream with Somizi S5»

08 Jul

Binge all of Living the Dream with Somizi S5»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo