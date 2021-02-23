Bye, bye Bold – again – as Eva gets axed on DStv

The EVA channel on DStv will go dark on Monday, 22 March.

This means The Bold and the Bold will no longer be available for South African viewers.

MultiChoice spokesperson Sbu Mpungose said: "From time to time, MultiChoice together with 3rd party channel owners review the channels available on the DStv platform."

The EVA channel from AMC Networks International is the next TV channel getting axed by MultiChoice.

This means The Bold and the Beautiful is once again getting ripped away from South African TV viewers when the telenovela channel will go dark in March after five years.

DStv subscribers have been informed that EVA and EVA+ will both terminate and disappear from MultiChoice's DStv and GOtv pay-TV service across Africa on Monday, 22 March because the company "no longer has airing rights".

For the past few months, all of the telenovelas on EVA have been repeats except for The Bold and the Beautiful, produced by Bell-Phillip Television Productions, which remained the sole original daily episode on the schedule.

Viewers in South Africa and across sub-Saharan Africa will now lose Bold – that recently broadcast its 8 000th episode in Africa – for a second time after SABC3 abruptly ended it in March 2019, after which they had to switch to EVA to watch it on linear television.

AMCNI launched the EVA (DStv 141) channel in March 2015 with Latin American telenovelas dubbed into English and Portuguese on DStv channel 508 as a competitor to NBCUniversal's Telemundo. In November 2016, EVA+, as a sister channel, launched on DStv and GOtv, with AMC Networks International saying at the time that with the channels, it aims to "satisfy the African audience's growing appetite for telenovelas" with a crop of "hand-picked, high-quality serial dramas".

Adrienne Varadi, AMCNI spokesperson, didn't respond to a media enquiry seeking comment.

MultiChoice spokesperson Sbu Mpungose in response to a media enquiry, confirmed the axing of EVA and EVA+, saying that "from time to time, MultiChoice together with 3rd party channel owners reviews the channels available on the DStv platform which may result in the addition or removal of channels".

"For this reason, EVA and EVA+ will no longer be available on the DStv platform from 22 March 2021. Viewers will, however, be able to continue to view our recently introduced favourite channels such as TLnovelas (DStv 133) and the HONEY channel (DStv 173)."

Asked about what will be happening to the schedule and shows that have not completed the run of their episodes by 22 March, for instance, Mujercitas (Little Women) that would only conclude on 13 April, Sbu Mpungose said that "almost all of the series which are currently on EVA and EVA+ are reruns".